Galderma and National Breast Cancer Foundation Announce Continued Partnership to Launch Campaign Elevating Skin Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma announced today its continued partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc. (NBCF), one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world. Galderma is committed to elevating real people's unique skin stories in an effort to increase the understanding of treatment needs for patients of all backgrounds and experiences. Galderma is featuring the personal stories and treatment journeys of breast cancer survivors who received Galderma's Aesthetic portfolio of products, including Restylane®, Dysport®* (abobotulinumtoxinA) and/or Sculptra®, in a campaign on Galderma's social channels during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

"We are proud to work with National Breast Cancer Foundation on this important and exciting project that honors breast cancer survivors," said Carrie Caulkins, Vice President, U.S. Aesthetics Marketing at Galderma. "People who have finished their treatments of chemotherapy or radiation can experience loss of facial volume, which may lower their confidence following treatment. Our collaboration with NBCF enables us to support these patients and show how they can continue to look and feel their best through the use of our leading portfolio of Aesthetic products and treatments."

This year, women from a variety of backgrounds, who have all lived with breast cancer, will be featured in video content throughout the month of October where they discuss their cancer journeys and how embracing injectables has given them the confidence to feel like themselves again.

In the month of October, Galderma will also be donating $50,000 to NBCF, bringing the total cash donation to $450,000 over the course of eight years. These funds will provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

Galderma and NBCF have had a longstanding partnership since 2015, providing ongoing financial support and contributions to a wide range of NBCF-offered programs. This includes educating and providing resources to more than 250,000 women, providing nearly 750 mammograms and diagnostic services across the U.S., supporting more than 6,500 women through patient navigation to provide help and support throughout their breast cancer journey, and contributing to the delivery of over 20,000 HOPE Kits to breast cancer patients, which include a variety of educational materials and self-care items, including Cetaphil® lotion.

"We are extremely grateful for the contributions we have received from Galderma over the past seven years that have aided our ability to empower women to take action and receive critical support to get through the many challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis," said Candice Hensley, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships, National Breast Cancer Foundation. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership and realizing our shared mission of elevating stories to raise awareness and inspire hope."

To follow along with the breast cancer survivors' skin stories, visit www.instagram.com/gainbygalderma.usa, www.instagram.com/restylaneusa, www.instagram.com/sculptrausa, and www.instagram.com/dysportusa.

To learn more about Galderma's aesthetics portfolio, visit https://www.galderma.com/galderma-aesthetics.

For more information about NBCF, visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

*Dysport is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Please read full Important Safety Information, including Distant Spread of Toxin Effect Boxed Warning, at the bottom of the page.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us .

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Galderma's RESTYLANE® Product Portfolio

With over 50 million treatments worldwide1 and counting, the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers is a diverse and broad portfolio of dermal fillers in the U.S. These products help smooth facial wrinkles and folds, such as smile lines (Restylane® L, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne and Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), augment and correct mild to moderate chin retrusion (Restylane® Defyne), create fuller and more accentuated lips (Restylane® Silk, Restylane® -L and Restylane® Kysse), add lift and volume to the cheeks and back of the hands (Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine), and augment cheeks and correct midface contour deficiencies (Restylane® Contour). To learn more about the Restylane® family of HA dermal fillers, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com .

About Galderma's collaboration with Ipsen

Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription injection for temporary improvement in the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults less than 65 years of age. Dysport is also marketed as Azzalure® in the EU for the treatment of glabellar lines and lateral canthal lines.

Dysport has more than 30 years of clinical experience Globally for therapeutic indications and 13 years for aesthetics indications, with extensive clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. It is licensed for aesthetic indications in 85 markets worldwide, Dysport is one of the world's leading brands of aesthetic neuromodulators with over 100 million treatments delivered in the aesthetics indications to date.

Dysport® is manufactured by Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical company. Since 2009, Galderma and Ipsen have had a strategic partnership under which Galderma has promoted and distributed Ipsen's botulinum toxin type A products in aesthetic indications. The Ipsen-Galderma strategic partnership now covers China, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and certain other countries. Ipsen continues to promote Dysport® within certain therapeutic indications in countries around the world.

For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com .

About Sculptra®:

Sculptra® works to help stimulate the skin's own collagen production and is indicated for use in people with healthy immune systems for the correction of shallow to deep nasolabial fold contour deficiencies and other facial wrinkles.2,3 Sculptra is an injectable biostimulator containing microparticles of poly-l-lactic acid (PLLA) which helps gradually revitalize the skin's structural foundation, providing natural-looking, long-term results for up to 2 years**3,4-5 Sculptra was first approved for aesthetic use in 2009 in the United States and is currently available in more than 40 countries globally. To learn more about Sculptra products, visit www.SculptraUSA.com

**Clinical study ended at 96 weeks (2 years)

