"LE DÉFILÉ L'ORÉAL PARIS" INSPIRED ALL WOMEN TO "WALK THEIR WORTH" AT THE ÉCOLE MILITAIRE

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, 2022, L'Oréal Paris returned to the world's fashion capital with its fifth edition of "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris". Over 2,000 people from the general public attended this public outdoor runway show that took place at the École militaire––a national monument in the heart of Paris and a symbol of French excellence. The message of this year's show, "Walk Your Worth," was designed to inspire all women, along with the brand's family of fearless spokespeople, to unapologetically show up in the world and walk towards their destiny in confidence.

Walk Your Worth: An Empowered Message for Women All Over the World

As an official partner of Paris Fashion Week, L'Oréal Paris' public runway show celebrated the beauty, the strength, and the potential of women through the lens of "Walk Your Worth". Playing on the brand's world-renowned tagline "Because You're Worth It", these four powerful words reflect L'Oréal Paris' longstanding commitment to supporting all women around the world.

L'Oréal Paris Spokespeople Celebrated Sisterhood

Returning for its fifth edition since 2021, "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" is always a made-in-Paris global rendez-vous that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment. The brand's spokespeople at "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" included global icon Yseult who returned to the runway for her second consecutive year, along with empowered beauties Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and Katherine Langford, who delighted the public with their signature confidence and charisma. Other returning spokespeople at Le Défilé included Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Gemma Chan, Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Luma Grothe, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Soo Joo Park, Camille Razat, Nidhi Sunil, and Bebe Vio.

Unique Beauty Looks Inspired by French Savoir-Faire

Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris embraced the synergy between beauty and fashion. In-house global makeup director, Val Garland, and her team of artists, along with hair guru Stéphane Lancien and his team, returned to the show to produce incredible looks with their creative expertise to craft the season's beauty and hair inspiration.

The brand partners for the 2022 "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris" were Burc Akyol, Atlein, Bogdar,Lado Bokuchava, Jimmy Choo, Coperni, La Fetiche, Germanier, Pierre Hardy, Ifm, Sofia Ilmone, Kenneth Ize, Koché, Ester Manas, Lecourt Mansion, Uncommon Matters, APM Monaco, Mossi, Marvin M'Toumo, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Anna October, Opéra de Paris, Rokh, Roussey 3d, Elie Saab, Bianca Saunders, L'Uniforme, Giambattista Valli, Robert Wun, Ninna York.

Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris: the VIP Guests

Damien Bonnard, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Simon Buret, Naomi Campbell, Dominic Cooper, Lara Fabian, Eye Haïdara, Jean-Michel Jarre, Estelle Lefébure, Gong Li, Chiara Mastroianni, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Jaha Dukureh, Luma Grothe, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Gemma Chan, Nidhi Sunil, Camille Razat, Soo Joo Park, Cindy Bruna, Leila Bekhti, a model, Andy MacDowell, Eva Longoria, Liya Kebede, Marie Bochet, Bebe Vio, Yseult and Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau walk the runway during the (PRNewswire)

