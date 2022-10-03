National Pizza Month: Marco's Pizza® Aims to Help Curb Food Inflation

Quality Meets Value as Leading Pizza Brand Encourages Consumers to Take Advantage of its Deals

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While inflation continues to skyrocket and grocery prices reach new highs, Marco's provides pizza lovers savings relief without compromising on taste or quality. With grocery bills at a 40-plus year high and items such as eggs increasing nearly 40%, it could be cheaper for a family to order food in than preparing meals at home.

Marco's Pizza, the nation's fastest-growing pizza brand*, encourages consumers to take advantage of its deals during National Pizza Month. While pizza has always been the hero of value, Marco's marries good value with a high-quality product at a time when it's needed most.

"These days, filling your cart feels like emptying your wallet," says the voiceover of its new TV spot, airing the week of Oct. 2. "But filling your table with Marco's feels just like it always has. Absolutely perfect. Find great deals to fill tables big and small at marcos.com," the voiceover continues.

During National Pizza Month, consumers can count on Marco's to provide pizza lovers great deals** to feed their families as grocery prices continue to soar:

$7.99 unlimited medium 1-topping pizzas

$7.99 Pizza Bowls, up to four toppings

$8.99 large 1-topping pizzas, carryout only

$3 off large Pepperoni Magnifico™

$3 off large specialty pizzas

25% off first-time app orders

Plus other Hot Deals offered on a store-by-store basis – check online or with your local Marco's

"These are challenging times for so many across the country, and we want all pizza lovers to know that we're here to help them," said Marco's Pizza CMO Chris Tussing. "Whether feeding a family big or small, Marco's believes no one should have to sacrifice quality and taste to save money. And perhaps the most precious gift of all –a much-deserved break from cooking for some quality family time."

Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Consumers can bite into savings with the assurance of a high-quality product and a world-class guest experience. Marco's recently earned a top spot on Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service in 2023 was named the Most Loved, Most Trusted Pizza Brand according to the Harris Poll's 2019 EquiTrend® Study. The leading pizza franchise is committed to the importance of exceptional customer service by prioritizing a People-First approach to business and a promise of Hospitality Always - designed to ensure a superior guest experience, every time.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 4 in the Fastest Growing category on Restaurant Business' 2021 "Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include a first-time presence on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured five consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

**Prices and participation may vary.

