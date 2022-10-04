Canon USA Joins the IMCCA to Help Share Information about its Upcoming Solution for the Hybrid Workplace

Canon aims for Creative Collaboration with its upcoming AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) Solution in the Post-Pandemic Work Environment

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help promote best practices in the hybrid workplace, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce it has joined the Interactive Multimedia and Collaborative Communications Alliance (IMCCA). The IMCCA is a non-profit industry association resolved to strengthen and grow communications and collaboration through thought leadership, impartial information, and education. By joining the IMCCA, Canon aims to demonstrate the impressive capabilities of its upcoming innovative solution, the AMLOS solution, which will is currently scheduled to be made available to the public this fall.*

The AMLOS (Activate My Line Of Sight) system* is a hybrid meeting software solution being developed to utilize a single compatible Canon PTZ camera** in a meeting room. It enables a user from home to see multiple angles of a room at the office based on what in-person participants focus on. The AMLOS solution also allows in-person participants to perform certain actions using simple hand gestures.*** The AMLOS solution is designed to layer an additional visual experience on top of an organization's compatible remote meeting experience.**

"By joining the IMCCA, we hope to learn from other members of the association, but also show the industry what Canon has innovated with our upcoming AMLOS solution that is designed to help bridge the gap between the office and employees working from home," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We strive to meet the needs of our customers and spread awareness of solutions to workflow problems they might have. Being a member of The IMCCA can help us achieve that."

The IMCCA is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, and distributes a quarterly publication called "Collaboration Today and Tomorrow," which focuses on all things collaboration from multiple perspectives. Canon is now one of dozens of multinational companies that are members of The IMCCA.

"The pandemic has taught many organizations what is really required for effective hybrid teamwork, especially where the work required high bandwidth participation from both in-office and remote collaborators," said Carol Zelkin, Executive Director of the IMCCA. "We are thrilled to have Canon join our ranks and share with our audience how the upcoming AMLOS solution can help drive new levels of meeting participation when creative collaboration is a requirement."

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Currently in beta. Canon U.S.A. is currently developing the AMLOS solution. Please note that the AMLOS solution is not available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere.

**Subscription to, and/or purchase of, other Canon and third-party services and solutions required. Subject to applicable Canon or third-party provider's terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrants any third-party product, service, or feature referenced hereunder.

***Specifications and features may change and no assurances can be given that this solution, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the U.S. or elsewhere.

AMLOS, the AMLOS logo and Activate My Line of Sight are trademarks of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

