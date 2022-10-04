CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER NAMES VIKING THE #1 RIVER LINE AND THE #1 OCEAN LINE…AGAIN

Viking is Also Rated #1 for Both Rivers and Oceans by Travel + Leisure; No Other Cruise Line Has Simultaneously Earned #1 in its Categories from Both Publications in the Same Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com), for the second year in a row, has been voted both the Best River Line and the Best Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking was recently named #1 for both rivers and oceans by Travel + Leisure, making it the only cruise line to reach the top of its categories in both publications in the same year.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences for the 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. As part of the awards, Viking will be featured in the November U.S. and U.K. print editions of Condé Nast Traveler; the full results of the awards can be found at www.cntraveler.com/rca.

"We are honored to have once again been named Condé Nast Traveler's #1 river and #1 ocean line. These new awards, along with being voted to the top by Travel + Leisure, showcase our team's hard work and encourage us to continue delivering the meaningful travel experiences that set us apart," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Thank you to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. They say when you reach the top, there is only one way to go – we say that way is onwards."

Today's announcement follows a year of significant milestones as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary. Viking Expeditions launched in January with the purpose-built Viking Octantis®, and her sister ship, the Viking Polaris®, debuted last week. Earlier in the year, the company welcomed eight new Viking Longships® on the rivers of Europe, new purpose-built vessels for the Nile, Mekong and Mississippi Rivers and one new ocean ship, the Viking Mars®. By the end of the year, an additional identical ocean ship, the Viking Neptune®, will also join the ocean fleet.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking PersonSM. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

