Leighton Ford Ministries Announces Executive Director of Ministries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Graham Ford, Chief Catalyst of Leighton Ford Ministries is pleased to announce that Rich Hurst is LFM's Executive Director of Ministries.

Reverend Hurst has authored several best-selling leadership books for pastors. He was the Pastor of Leadership Development at 20,000 member McLean Bible Church in the Washington DC area, and was previously on the executive team at The Crystal Cathedral in southern California. Most recently, he served on the faculty at Belhaven University, leading a master's program in leadership.

"Being a part of LFM is such an honor," says Hurst. "The legacy Leighton Ford began in caring for young pastors, and Christian leaders has been a lifelong passion of mine. In the next few years, as the church emerges from the crises of the last several years, there is a huge opportunity to reshape ministry around the world.

"Rich brings a wealth of experience and expertise to LFM. He will mentor ministry leaders both personally and professionally. Pastors often have no one to turn to for a listening ear or an arm around the should. Rich be a safe friend on the journey," according to Kevin Ford.

Founded in 1986, Leighton Ford Ministries is an organization designed to be a catalyst for mentoring a new generation of healthy leaders who sustain thriving ministries for the sake of the Gospel.

For over 30 years, Leighton served as the Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Learn more about Leighton Ford Ministries at www.leightonfordministries.org

