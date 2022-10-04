MURAL Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

Federal Government agencies will soon be able to securely access MURAL to foster cultures of effective collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , a collaborative intelligence company, today announced it has achieved the "In Process" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) at the Moderate Impact Level, through sponsorship by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). This designation is a signal from the Federal Government that MURAL has the security and enterprise-grade capabilities to be trusted at the highest level. Once FedRAMP Authorization is achieved, other government agencies and organizations will be able to securely access MURAL's enterprise-grade collaborative intelligence platform to power effective ideation, alignment, team building, and innovation.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. It is a prerequisite for selling security products and services to federal agencies. The authorization process includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services. Working with the VA, MURAL has completed all preparatory steps and plans to achieve FedRAMP Authorization within 12 months of the In Process designation listing date.

The Biden Administration's Executive Order on "Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity " in conjunction with the memo on " Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles " has underscored the need for all Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to take a dominant role in protecting sensitive government data and infrastructure from ascending threats.

"The U.S. Federal Government has some of the highest standards for cloud solutions of any organization in the world, which is why the FedRAMP Marketplace is the first place agencies search when sourcing a new cloud solution," said MURAL's Chief Information Security Officer Colton Ericksen. "Once MURAL is fully FedRAMP Authorized, we will be able to bring collaborative intelligence to Federal Government teams, defense industrial bases, and government contractors everywhere, increasing engagement, improving productivity, and elevating new ideas and solutions."

MURAL is continually investing in best-of-breed security practices and compliance controls to protect sensitive government data and meet the evolving needs of global businesses. FedRAMP "In Process" designation builds on MURAL's existing security program, which maintains active SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certifications. The combination of these certifications uniquely demonstrates MURAL's commitment to supporting both private and public sector customers.

For more information, visit MURAL's listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace website here .

MURAL is a collaborative intelligence company. We connect teams to unlock their potential, increasing the innovation capacity of the enterprise. MURAL creates a culture of effective collaboration — where everyone is connected, contributing, and empowered to deliver business-driving outcomes. Try MURAL for free www.mural.co.

