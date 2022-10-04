Wicker Elected to American Bankers Association Board of Directors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, was elected today to serve on the American Bankers Association (ABA) board of directors. Members attending the ABA annual convention elected new ABA officers and directors for the 2022-2023 association year.

"I congratulate our newly elected officers and board members who will play an essential role in leading ABA's work on behalf America's banks over the next year," said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO.

Wicker has more than 30 years of banking experience. He serves on the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions and as immediate past chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association. He also serves on the membership council of the ABA.

Wicker holds a B.S. degree in business administration from The Citadel and has completed The Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina. A former member of the South Carolina Air National Guard, Wicker is a Gulf War veteran.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.4 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

