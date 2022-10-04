Xplor Technologies Names Pamela Joseph as Chief Executive Officer and Justin LaChance as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, today announced that Pamela Joseph has been appointed its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pam is currently Executive Chairperson at Xplor and will transition into the CEO role to replace Floris de Kort, who has stepped down for personal reasons to move back to Australia.

With over three decades of experience leading and advising innovative technology companies, Pam is known for her execution-driven approach and her ability to successfully scale organizations. As one of Elavon's earliest employees, she helped to oversee the company from a start-up through its many stages of growth, becoming President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) through its initial public offering, prior to its eventual acquisition by U.S. Bancorp, where she remained as Vice Chair of the payments division until 2015. Pam currently sits on the Board of Directors of Paychex, a payroll provider; TransUnion, a consumer credit reporting company; and Adyen, a Netherlands-based payment processor.

Additionally, Justin LaChance has also been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from October 1, replacing Scott Maud who is returning to New Zealand.

Justin has 20 years of both public and private company experience. Most recently, he engaged in the carve-out of Refinitiv, from Thomson Reuters. He focused on repositioning the $6 billion revenue business for growth and its ultimate sale and integration into the London Stock Exchange Group. Prior to Refinitiv, Justin spent over 15 years at GE holding a number of Finance roles across various divisions including Head of Treasury Global Operations & Capital Allocation, and as the Commercial CFO and COO of GE Digital, the consolidated software division of GE.

"Pam is a proven operator and a great leader. She has been closely involved in driving Xplor's growth journey as Executive Chairperson, and we are excited to see her transition into the CEO role," said Chris Egan, Managing Partner at Advent International.

Jeff Paduch, Managing Partner at Advent International added, "Pam brings invaluable industry perspectives, strategic vision, and cultural leadership to Xplor as the company continues to execute on its ambitious growth plan. On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Floris and Scott for their service to the company, and welcome Justin to the executive team."

"Floris has been instrumental in shaping our growth strategy, articulating the unique combination of software and payments that support "everyday life" businesses. Scott played a key role in assisting in the merger that created Xplor Technologies and all the work needed to financially integrate both companies. I thank them both for all their contributions to the company," said Pamela Joseph, CEO, Xplor Technologies.

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining SaaS solutions with embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies. Xplor provides SaaS solutions for SMBs in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based payment processing platform. With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $31 billion in payments, operating across 140 countries in 2021. To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

