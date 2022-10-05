Fashion Icon Kathy Ireland Launches Outerwear Collection on HSN

Kathy will present her new kathy ireland® Outerwear collection live on HSN and across the network's streaming platforms on October 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN®, a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, today launched kathy ireland® Outerwear, a new collection within the global brand. The collection offers several colors and includes six new outerwear pieces. The fashion portfolio is available now on HSN.com. Kathy will present the collection live on HSN and across the network's streaming platforms on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET. HSN is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

kathy irelandPhotography by Noah Childers Creative Direction Jon Carrasco (PRNewswire)

Outerwear is the newest addition to the ever-growing kathy ireland® Fashion assortment, which spans multiple categories.

The HSN launch features a variety of flattering outerwear silhouettes ranging in price from $129 for the London Faux Leather French Topper to $189 for the Coat of Many Colors Artisanal Wool Trench, available in a classic color palette and fashionable prints. HSN, a pioneer in fashion inclusivity for over four decades, will offer all styles at the same price point in sizes XS-3X. The outerwear collection will be exclusive to HSN for thirty days.

"Kathy Ireland is recognized for her work as a designer, author and philanthropist and we can't wait to introduce our HSN customers to her alongside her timeless collection," said Bridget Love, GMM & VP Merchandising, HSN. "We know our customers will enjoy the opportunity to shop this iconic global brand while hearing from Kathy directly about her most recent endeavor with outerwear."

Beginning at age 16, Kathy's fashion career began its runway walk, gracing dozens of covers of the world's top magazines, becoming a Supermodel and Fashion Icon. Kathy's solely owned company, which began in 1993 at the family kitchen table, is at number 19 worldwide, most successful women-owned design and licensing firm in the world, according to License Global, which named Kathy and Icon in the licensing industry. Earlier this year, kathy Ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), received honors from WWD (Women's Wear Daily) as "today, it's (kiWW®) the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American History." Billions of dollars in sales and over 25,000 SKUs are attributed to kiWW® annually. Earlier this year, kiWW® entered an agreement with Bagatelle International to produce outwear, denim and dresses.

"We are delighted to launch our beautiful outerwear collection, which is available only on HSN," says Kathy. "For decades, we've carefully considered our distribution plans, and once we began our collaboration with Bagatelle for outerwear, denim and special occasion dressing, we believe that these exquisite clothes must be talked about, shared and seen. HSN is the premier platform to share the story around this line to the women we serve all over America. Our new outerwear designs are so on trend and yet not trendy. Each item is designed to celebrate the beauty of each woman, without compromising quality. HSN aligns with our demand of inclusivity, and we look forward to bringing our beautiful collections to this wonderful journey, which enriches the lives of the women who love HSN and our brand."

"We are thrilled to be launching kathy Ireland® Outerwear on HSN," said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and President-Chief Marketing Officer, kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively. "The collection was designed and curated to celebrate women of every size, shape, age and color. Kathy's excitement is extraordinary, and we've never seen Kathy and her team work harder to bring stellar apparel to the market in order to share it with our customers."

To learn more and shop the kathy ireland® Outerwear collection now, visit www.hsn.com.

About HSN

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow HSN on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/QVC and HSN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HSN