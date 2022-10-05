FIRST FOOD FOR ALL FUNDRAISER RAISES OVER $46,000 TO BENEFIT THE ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK

Atlanta financial community steps up to the plate to fight hunger

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area are helping put dollars to good use with the first-ever Food for All fundraiser to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank . The fundraising competition raised $46,510 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 186,000 meals. Since the global pandemic, the Food Bank has seen significant increases in need for its services and has been working with various community and government partners to continue providing access to nutritious meals for food insecure neighbors.

"The Atlanta Community Food Bank has a long history of industry partnerships, including the legal, accounting, and tech communities with our Legal Food Frenzy, Accounting Food Fight, and Tech Cares, Tech Shares competitions. We are honored and thrilled to forge this historic relationship with the financial services community to kick off Food for All," said Kyle Waide , President & CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful to the local financial service industry professionals who came together for this friendly fundraising competition and to make an impact on the lives of Georgia families that need our support."

The seven Founding Teams that participated in the inaugural Food for All event included BlackRock, Voya Financial, Homrich Berg, CFA Society Atlanta, Bank of America Private Bank, CI Brightworth, and CIBC Private Wealth Management.

"The Food for All fundraiser provides an excellent opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the Finance Industry and local community by joining forces for this vital cause," said Cathy Ford, Executive Director for CFA Society Atlanta. "We support it and hope to inspire our members to join in with donations and volunteer efforts."

Food for All Grand Prize Winner – Bank of America Private Bank

Food for All Atlanta Community Food Bank President's Award Winner – CIBC Private Wealth Management

Food for All Heroes Award Winners - Lisa and Anthony Guinta, representing team Homrich Berg

Trevor Neumann, COO of BlackRock Atlanta Innovation Hub and Food Bank Advisory Board and Food for All Task Force member said, "In support of the Food Bank's critical mission to end hunger in Atlanta, we are thrilled to collaborate with the local financial services community as a founding member of the Atlanta Community Food Bank's inaugural Food for All fundraising competition. We look forward to building on this year's success by growing the Food for All competition in the years to come."

Throughout the year, the Atlanta Community Food Bank connects more than 715,000 people with healthy and nutritious food. The organization also works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.

For more information or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram .

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 715,00 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible.

