How For Good - The Sustainable Home Goods Brand is Changing the Way We Think About Disposable Household Essentials

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Good is a household disposables brand dedicated to making everyday essentials more sustainable. From trash bags to parchment paper, For Good aims to produce disposables responsibly, by using recycled materials and by making single-use products compostable for a better end-of-life.

For Good by Full Circle (PRNewsfoto/Full Circle Brands) (PRNewswire)

Almost one year ago, in November 2021, the For Good line was founded by sustainable home goods brand Full Circle to fill a gap in the world of disposable household products.

Co-founders Heather Kaufman and Tal Chitayat describe starting Full Circle Brands to transform the way people think about the household products that they buy. Full Circle believes cleaning and cooking products should be long-lasting and affordable, and sustainable materials should be a given—the norm, not the exception.

With the launch of the For Good sub-brand, Full Circle acknowledges that consumers are always going to need and use disposable products, and so one of the best ways to keep waste out of landfills is to develop sustainable, compostable, recycled, BPA-free household staples that turn into earth instead of microplastics.

When Full Circle Brands launched their For Good line almost a year ago, they introduced an all-new family of four disposable products: trash bags, zipper bags, food wrap, and parchment paper.

Now, For Good's products are featured in national retailers, including Giant Landover, Stop & Shop, Harmons, Kinney Drug, Ace, and Grove. Some products—like food wrap, 4-gallon trash bags, and 13-gallon trash bags—are so popular that new restocks consistently sell out in a matter of weeks.

One reviewer, Katlyn, calls For Good's food wrap the "best compostable food wrap I've used" in terms of both performance and ease of use. She notes that the perforated sections make it "super easy to use and prevents it from tearing and balling up like other brands." While she's trying to reduce her dependency on single-use plastics, Katlyn acknowledges that, "there are certain situations when only [food] wrap can do the job… In these cases, I feel better reaching for this, hoping it will decompose in my city's compost facility vs. rotting in a landfill and doing even more harm to the environment."

Full Circle founder Heather Kauffman notes just how much of an impact changing our habits can make. She places our choices into perspective, saying, "'What's one straw,' said seven billion people." And with For Good, making the right choice doesn't mean sacrificing cost-effectiveness or quality.

As For Good prepares to enter its second year, this brand continues to show the world what's possible for the disposable goods industry.

For Good is the household disposables brand that makes everyday essentials more responsibly by using resources that are less harmful to the environment. Developed by the experts in sustainable products at Full Circle, For Good products do the job just like the conventional alternatives, and they look great doing it.

