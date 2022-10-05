Molecular Testing Labs Announces Selection of Jason Hall as New CFO

After national search, Hall is selected for top financial role at the rapidly growing health sciences company.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Molecular Testing Labs, a mission-driven, innovative health sciences company specializing in clinical diagnostics, announced they have selected Jason Hall as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Hall comes on with more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, serving as CFO and leadership roles in healthtech companies, startups, privately held firms, and Fortune 50 companies. Hall joins Molecular Testing Labs during a period of rapid growth, with the recent addition of new CEO Eric Strafel.

"It is an honor to join the team at Molecular Testing Labs, one of the most exciting, innovative, and fastest-growing companies in the health science industry," said Jason Hall, new CFO of Molecular Testing Labs. "Molecular Testing Labs' mission to expand health equity and remove barriers to quality care is one I've long subscribed to. I'm excited to help Molecular Testing Labs grow their financial impact and work alongside an amazing team of innovators to develop an organization with limitless potential."

In addition to holding C-suite level positions in several high-growth companies, Hall most recently served as the CFO of CareXM, a PE-backed SaaS healthtech platform. In that role and previous positions, Hall raised record amounts of funding to drive rapid growth. Earlier in his career, after honing his financial acumen at Morgan Stanley in Chicago, Jason gained operational insights in healthcare finance at Abbott, where he held several financial leadership roles. While in San Francisco, Jason joined web-based electronic medical records company Practice Fusion to guide its rapid-growth phase.

"As we continue to grow Molecular Testing Labs, we could not be more thrilled to have someone of Jason's caliber at the helm as CFO to help us to accelerate our growth and impact through strategic investments and partnerships," said Eric Strafel, CEO of Molecular Testing Labs. "Expanding health equity is the future of healthcare in America and Jason's long-time expertise in managing the finances of transformational healthcare businesses and his deep knowledge of the industry makes him a perfect fit in our efforts to expand quality care to all who need it."

About Molecular Testing Labs:

Molecular Testing Labs is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Molecular's leaders are visionary in their approach to precision laboratory diagnostics and are committed to revolutionizing accessibility to testing via proprietary technology systems, advanced logistics, and cutting-edge research and development. They provide laboratory solutions through collaborative partnerships with payors, private healthcare institutions, universities, commercial partners, and public health organizations.

Molecular Testing Labs is a CLIA- and CAP-accredited, state-of-the-art reference laboratory that is passionate about bridging the gap and building bonds between the large communities that have access to diagnostics and the smaller underserved communities that deserve that same access. Molecular Testing Labs is pioneering distribution and specimen collection methods that open access to medical testing where geographic, financial, and stigma barriers create gaps in the delivery of healthcare.

About Jason Hall:

Jason Hall is a seasoned finance executive and respected corporate strategist. His career has been focused on partnering with leadership teams in setting values to best serve the healthcare communities. For more than 20 years, the growth-focused CFO has dedicated himself to forming deep partnerships with key accounts to enhance quality of earnings and discover potential acquisition targets, devise deal structure and execute deals to drive growth while maintaining profitability.

Previous leadership roles included Chief Financial Officer for CareXM and Gnarly Nutrition, where he led the development of strategic plans to drive growth while maintaining profitability. Prior to joining CareXM, Jason was Finance Director for Practice Fusion where he and the team raised a record $85 million in Series D financing, establishing one of the largest SaaS healthcare records systems in the US. He also holds Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA) designations.

Jason comes to Molecular Testing Labs with years of experience as a financial leader in the healthcare industry. Jason is focused on enhancing the finance functions with best-in-class tools, deep expertise, and demonstrated focus on long-term value in everything from unit economics to potential acquisitions.

Jason is passionate about health and is an advanced climber and certified Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT L1). Jason served as Vice Chair, Treasurer, and Member, Board of Directors for the Salt Lake Climbers Alliance for eight years. Jason enjoys the outdoors, staying fit and maintaining a wellness mindset. His interests include climbing rock and ice, wrangling his Siberian husky, and repairing old cars.

