SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Monday, October 24, 2022

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) ("SouthState") announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState's earnings results at the Company's website at www.SouthStateBank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Data section.

SouthState will host a conference call on October 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 200-6205 (host: Will Matthews, CFO). The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 879329. Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870779168. Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at SouthState's website at ww.SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 25, 2022 through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation