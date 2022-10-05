UNIVERSITY OF BRIDGEPORT ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN ENROLLMENT OF NEW STUDENTS

Shatters Enrollment Projections by 22%

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Bridgeport is pleased to announce its extraordinary growth with its first increase in enrollment in five years. The university enrolled 1322 new students for the Fall 2022 semester, an increase of 30% over last year's enrollment for first time students.

"The increased enrollment is a reflection of the energy students feel when they are a part of the University of Bridgeport family," said Dr. Danielle Wilken, University of Bridgeport President. "Students –undergraduate and graduate alike– choose UB because of our outstanding faculty, our commitment to being a diverse and inclusive community, and the incredible learning opportunities we offer."

"The most important takeaway from this enrollment cycle is the devotion demonstrated by the admissions team," said Dr. Allison Garris, Dean of Admissions. "The team has shown an unwavering devotion to our students and access to higher education. Their hard work, flexibility, and positive attitudes brought us to where we are today." The rise in enrollment includes 133 new student athletes, almost 30% of the incoming undergraduate class. Those numbers correlate with the addition of five new varsity sports, including NCAA Division II Men's Lacrosse, Men's and Women's Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field.

"We have always offered a quality athletic program," said Jay Moran, University of Bridgeport Vice President of Athletics and Recreation. "The addition of these new sports gives student athletes more opportunities to play a sport in college, and those opportunities are made possible by the people who believe in UB athletics. We now have some of the biggest roster sizes we've ever had, and that is a testament to the quality of our coaches and staff."

"The kids feel a sense of family here and really feel included within this athletic community," adds Kate Smullen, Senior Associate Director of Athletics & Senior Women's Administrator.

A closer look at this year's enrollment numbers shows the number of commits has grown year-over-year by more than double, at 103%. Over 600 of the new students are international students from 22 countries, brought to UB through the dynamic partnership between the university's International Admissions Office and the Enrollment Advisory Group (EAG), a global firm that specializes in international recruitment. The attraction for many of the international graduate students is the College of Engineering program, which enjoys global recognition.

"The University of Bridgeport captures the attention of students abroad because of the quality of the programs and the employment opportunities they offer students after graduation," said Dr. Khaled Elleithy, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, and Dean of the College of Engineering, Business, and Education. "We have exciting programs like MS in Artificial Intelligence, MS in Analytics and Systems, MS in Computer Science, Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering, and Ph.D. in Technology Management. All have witnessed significant growth this year due to their uniqueness and reputation."

"We are pleased with the very strong enrollment numbers, driven by the quality of our programs and their faculty," adds Dr. Manyul Im, University of Bridgeport Provost. "The Engineering and Business degree programs, especially are generating great interest."

Looking ahead to Spring 2023, applications are already up by over 7,000 since the same time last year, an increase of 164% YOY, driven by robust international student demand. "This is a solid effort for 2022," said Senior Vice President Dan Noonan. "These numbers are a tribute to our hard-working faculty who work tirelessly to always put the needs of our students first."

