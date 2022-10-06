CVS Health appoints Dr. Amar Desai to lead newly formed Health Care Delivery organization

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has appointed Dr. Amar Desai as President, Health Care Delivery, effective October 17. He will lead the newly formed Health Care Delivery organization, overseeing implementation of key areas of the company's health services and care delivery strategy.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

"This new organization will leverage the strength of the CVS Health portfolio to develop and implement payor-agnostic products and services," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "Amar's deep background in clinical delivery and value-based care will be an asset as we continue to deliver high quality health and wellness care to our members and consumers."

Dr. Desai will oversee the company's clinical delivery strategy to support retail health, chronic disease management and behavioral health. He will become a member of the CVS Health executive leadership team and report to Lynch.

Prior to joining CVS Health, Dr. Desai served as President and Chief Executive Officer, Optum Pacific West, where he was responsible for overseeing an integrated delivery network with more than 20,000 physicians serving 2.5 million patients. Prior to Optum, Dr. Desai served as President of HealthCare Partners, a leading value-based medical group serving over 700,000 patients.

"CVS Health is uniquely positioned to change the way that consumers receive, pay for and experience their care," said Dr. Desai. "I look forward to working with the CVS Health management team as we continue to deliver new solutions to improve outcomes for the people we serve."

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact

T.J. Crawford

212-457-0583

CrawfordT2@CVSHealth.com

Investor contact

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

InvestorInfo@CVSHealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health