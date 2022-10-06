FIRSTCLOSE NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN CAROL CRAWFORD CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that industry veteran Carol Crawford has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Crawford will lead strategy and manage execution for brand development, integrated marketing and multi-channel communications planning to enhance awareness of FirstClose and increase demand for its fintech offerings.

FirstClose's fintech platform streamlines the origination and closing processes for home equity lines of credit (HELOC) and home equity loans. Its solution is the industry's first and only tool that offers everything from a borrower facing point of sale solution to closing, including credit score, valuation, title, tax, flood, closing and recording. FirstClose is used by more than 200 banks and credit unions and processes hundreds of thousands of transactions per year.

Crawford brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage and financial services marketing and leadership. Most recently, she served as Senior Director at ICE Mortgage Technology where she was responsible for business strategy and product marketing for ICE's AIQ and TPO Connect solutions. Prior to ICE, Crawford was the Chief Marketing Officer of ClosingCorp where she led the account management and marketing teams and set the company's go-to-market strategy for nearly eight years. During her tenure, ClosingCorp realized exponential client and revenue growth and was acquired at a premium by CoreLogic. Earlier in her career, Crawford held senior marketing roles at both CoreLogic and First American.

"Carol is a highly accomplished and visionary leader in data and technology marketing and sales with a proven track record of creating effective campaigns that drive revenue growth," said Tedd Smith, Chief Executive Officer at FirstClose. "She is both a hands-on executive and a well-respected, collaborative team leader and will be a significant factor in FirstClose's continued growth and its product and market expansion."

About FirstClose

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose provides technology solutions to HELOC and home equity lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to help lenders increase profitability and reduce cost. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to more effectively assist the lender's borrowers, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com.

