NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), is an award-winning provider of next-generation capital markets infrastructure for alternatives and private securities. Fintor's strategic partnership leverages Templum's technology to facilitate primary operations and secondary trading, which enables investors to participate in tradable, and fractional ownership of real estate assets on the Fintor platform.

Powered by Templum, Fintor is bringing fractional and tradable real estate investments to untapped markets.

Retail investors have demonstrated an appetite for passive investments such as real estate, but as real estate prices have skyrocketed over the last few years investing in property has become further out of reach. Fractional real estate investing platforms, like Fintor, empower investors to diversify with real estate and participate in private markets that otherwise would not have been available to them. This follows the growing trend of democratization of access to investments in alternative assets, such as startups, investment funds, renewable energy, and real estate projects.

"Fintor was highly selective in choosing our tech partner. It was critical for our partner to be a market leader and check the trust and security boxes for our investors while being able to support Regulation A+ issuers like ourselves," said Farshad Yousefi, Co-Founder and CEO of Fintor. "Given that Fintor is making real estate a liquid and highly tradable asset class that could scale to support millions of individuals, we required a comprehensive solution to facilitate the process for our continuous trading. Additionally, all workflows, architecture, and technology needs had stringent requirements for both robust data integrity and intricate regulatory compliance. With these considerations in mind, Templum was the obvious choice," said Yousefi.

"We are excited to power these new waves of companies that are removing the barriers to investor market participation. Templum's streamlined solution accelerates their time-to-market, and our plug-and-play solution offers a flexible, modular deployment for our clients," said Christopher Pallotta, CEO and Founder of Templum. "There is a misconception that private marketplaces like Fintor are not regulated, they are actually heavily regulated. Templum offers an in-house broker-dealer, Templum Markets, with a robust approval set, including an Alternative Trading System (ATS) with approval in 53 U.S. States & Territories for the trading of unregistered or private securities, thereby advancing traditional investor protections into the private markets."

About Templum

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. States and Territories and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., an award-winning trading technology company. Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated patent pending market technologies and APIs for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About Fintor

Fintor is a first-of-its-kind mobile real estate investing platform that allows users to buy and sell fractional shares of real estate properties with as little as $5. Fintor's mission is to truly democratize real estate investing for all and provide access and liquidity to the real estate markets for investors, property owners, and new participants. Founded by successful entrepreneurs Farshad Yousefi and Masoud Jalali, Fintor is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and backed by top-tier venture firms including Hustle Fund, Graphene Ventures, 500 Startups, and Vibe Capital and angel investors including Manny Khoshbin, Cindy Bi and Marcus Ridgway. Visit fintor.com to download the free app for iOS or Android.

