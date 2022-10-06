The Second City Announces Opening of First New York City Theater and Professional Training Center

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary comedy institution The Second City is proud to announce the opening of its new entertainment complex in New York City. Located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, the 11,900 square-foot space will feature a newly built mainstage theater, seven classrooms, and a full service restaurant and bar. This is the first physical location in New York City operated by The Second City in its 63 year history.

"New York City is a renowned hub for talent and culture, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Second City's unique brand of improv-based entertainment and education to the city as we continue to foster the next generation of comedy," said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. "We launch at a time of tremendous momentum for the brand, expanding our footprint in Toronto, Canada and garnering critical acclaim for our latest shows. We look forward to serving the New York City market across all of our services and bringing smiles, laughter and the full Second City experience to the Big Apple."

The Second City's expansion to New York City will add to its existing locations in Chicago and Toronto. Next year, The Second City Toronto will celebrate its 50th year, followed by the 65th anniversary of The Second City Chicago in 2024. With its unique creative process, matched with its community driven approach, the organization expects its newest location to elevate comedy while developing the talent that New York City attracts. Further, as a major media hub, the New York location will be integral as the brand moves to expand its content offering onto new platforms beyond the live stages.

The New York City location is set to open Summer 2023.

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy. It celebrated its 62nd year in business on December 16th, 2021. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com

