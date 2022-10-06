SKB: Original Rainier Brewery Welcomes Three Tenants into 23,000 sqft in South Seattle

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Original Rainier Brewery recently welcomed three new companies to the property. JTM Construction, a prominent local general contractor, StoryBuilt, a market leader in urban fill design, and the Certor Sports engineering team "VICIS RDI", who develop and test products for top football brands, have all recently moved in to their respective offices in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

The Malt House at ORB where StoryBuilt now calls home (PRNewswire)

"We have found the perfect home in this vibrant and energetic neighborhood" - Tom Titus , COO of JTM

Built in 1896, the Original Rainier Brewery ("ORB") is a 193,000 square foot adaptive reuse campus where the popular brewing company of the same name once called home. The mixed-use project with a collection of designated landmarks buildings has recently gone through an extensive capital improvement program that sought to modernize the site for today's work force while preserving its historic character. Notable improvements included structural upgrades, added amenities and a new HVAC system in the Bottling Plant building, and enhanced common areas throughout the property.

"Notwithstanding the challenges brought on by the pandemic, ORB has flourished as evidenced by signing new leases with these impressive companies. We continue to focus on adding to an already impressive array of tenants. Together, these thriving businesses make Original Rainier Brewery a community." – James Paul, Executive Vice President, SKB.

Formed in 2005, JTM founders John Hayduk, Tom Titus, and Martin O'Leary created the general contracting firm with over 75 years of combined experience in the construction industry. Their expertise and attention to detail is now on full display in their striking new offices inside the Brew House building.

"Georgetown is the perfect location for JTM to continue its growth. We have found the perfect home in this vibrant and energetic neighborhood and are excited about experiencing everything this community has to offer." - Tom Titus, COO of JTM

StoryBuilt was founded in 2009 and is actively acquiring land and developing in Seattle, Austin, Dallas, and Denver. With over 300 employees, StoryBuilt has designed and built over 40 communities including single family and mixed use.

"At StoryBuilt we're committed to investing and building in the cities we love. Our new headquarters in Georgetown solidifies that commitment in Seattle. We have multiple projects in our pipeline that are exciting additions to our growth story including developments in Columbia City, Ravenna, Morgan Junction and Shoreline." - Ben Rutkowski, Seattle Division President

Certor Sports' engineering team "VICIS RDI", who design, develop and test products for football brands VICIS and Schutt, and Diamond Sports brand TUCCI, have moved to the Original Rainier Brewery. The Seattle-based group recently introduced the VICIS ZERO2 helmet, which is currently the Top-Ranked helmet by both the NFL/NFLPA lab testing and Virginia Tech helmet ratings. Making the move to the Original Rainier Brewery has allowed the group to expand into two units, one housing the "Smash Lab" where the study of mitigating impact is taken very seriously, and a new design studio.

"Our team is enjoying the historic nature of the space and vibrant character of Georgetown, we strive to continue to create truly innovative products in our new home" - Jason Neubauer VP of Product Development

As employers in the Seattle market continue to assess their real estate requirements, deals like JTM, StoryBuilt, and VICIS RDI at ORB are proof of concept that work space remains in high demand when project character and tenant mix are equally important to landlord and tenant.

John Hansen, Riley Shephard, and J.J. Shephard of CBRE represented the landlord in all of the transactions. Stu Ford with Kidder Mathews represented JTM, Brandon Burrowes with PSW Homes LLC represented StoryBuilt, and Chris Hughes and Connor Rafferty represented VICIS RDI.

Media Contact: Todd Gooding 503-552-3562

Lit Alleyway to the ORB Tenant Parking (PRNewswire)

Georgetown amenities across the street from ORB. (PRNewswire)

Bottling Plant Exterior (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SKB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SKB