The Creator of Cozeva Announces New Executive Leadership

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Research Works (ARW), the creator of Cozeva, a real-time data integration and analytics platform for supporting value-based care, appoints Khanh Nguyen, Pharm.D., as Chief Executive Officer, Nikki Asao as Chief Revenue Officer, and David Meyer as Chief Customer Officer. These appointments are in preparation for Applied Research Works' ambitious growth strategy. Outgoing CEOs and Co-founders Shaibal Roy and Yin Ling Leung will remain as Chair and board members of ARW.

Roy and Leung made this joint statement, "Our organically-grown company has reached its 10th anniversary, and our next growth spurt is underway. Cozeva already supports many provider organizations and health plans to succeed in the most sophisticated pay-for-quality programs in the nation. With this new leadership team, we are excited to see Cozeva succeed in many more sectors and geographies."

"With Khanh and David, we have two powerhouse experts from the complex worlds of quality and risk. They have deep experience with value-based, shared-risk programs between provider organizations and health plans. As for ARW's sales success, Nikki has been driving the incredible growth of Cozeva for the past eight years and this promotion to CRO is a recognition of her leadership in both our sales and customer success."

As the new CEO, Ms. Nguyen holds a Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of California San Francisco and brings a deep provider focused track record to ARW. She has built and led high-functioning teams delivering creative payer-provider collaborations and successful population health programs. Her leadership around care innovations, health disparities, patient engagement, system integrations for enhanced point-of-care solutions, and provider incentive programs broke new ground in the sophisticated managed-care environment. Ms. Nguyen is active in multiple industry organizations, including serving on the Technical Payment Committee for many years, and currently as a board member, with Integrated Healthcare Association.

Regarding her appointment as CEO, Ms. Nguyen shared a few reflections. "I am excited and humbled to assume the position of CEO at ARW. Cozeva's innovative and collaborative approach to product development coupled with the leadership's collective managed care expertise allows us to anticipate and deliver integrated, scalable solutions for our client's most challenging healthcare needs. As CEO, I am thrilled to grow the company's footprint across new markets and drive the expansion of Cozeva's ecosystem with transformative capabilities that support digitizing quality, operationalizing health equity, improving patient-centered health outcomes, enhancing the care experience, and actionability at the population level and point-of-care."

Incoming Chief Customer Officer, David Meyer will lead the customer experience work and ensure that Cozeva maintains its lead in integrating quality, risk adjustment and health equity. Mr. Meyer is a much-recognized expert in healthcare informatics, satisfaction, quality program design and measurement, and revenue management / risk adjustment. He has been a frequent speaker at RISE, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), and Strategic Solutions Network (SSN) conferences for over 15 years. Recent prior leadership roles for Mr. Meyer include Vice President for Informatics at SCAN Health Plan, Corporate Vice President for Operations with Avita (now InnovaCare Health), and Vice President of Business Operations at Cigna.

Reflecting on his decision to Join ARW, Mr. Meyer stated, "It is a privilege to join the leadership team at ARW. The Cozeva product is uniquely positioned within the healthcare technology space to deliver truly integrated and appropriately incentivized population health management to other vendors, physicians, medical groups, and health plans."

Nikki Asao, newly named the Chief Revenue Officer at ARW, has been a member of the leadership team with the company since 2014 during which she has led sales and marketing, as well as customer operations. Over the past decade, Nikki has focused her career on transforming healthcare and has driven tremendous growth for ARW since its founding. While growing the company, Nikki has steadfastly focused on growing Cozeva's value to the customer and ensuring their success.

"I have had the opportunity to sit at the table with leaders from our current and prospective customer base over the years and listen to their shared challenges. I'm honored and humbled to now get to work alongside two of the most visionary of them all, Dave and Khanh. At ARW, we are committed to finding innovative solutions so that our customers can focus on the more meaningful work of delivering care to their members and patients," said Asao. "There is a lot of misalignment in healthcare. I believe our product Cozeva and the people behind it can empower healthcare organizations to thrive as the industry transforms from volume to value."

About Applied Research Works - Cozeva:

Cozeva is THE operating system for value-based care. We work on perfecting our real-time data integration tech and growing our ecosystem, so our customer's quality and risk programs work seamlessly on one platform. Cozeva was among the first to build true population health by bringing together quality and risk adjustment completeness for both health management and clinicians at the point of care.

Cozeva is the one-stop-shop population health solution for Clinical Quality Performance (HEDIS, AMP, CMS Stars), Risk Adjustment, and Total Cost of Care management, empowering providers and health plans to achieve equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable, person-centered care.

To learn more, visit www.cozeva.com

