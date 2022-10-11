NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central.

What:

Newpark Resources Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 713-481-1320 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or




Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 16, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13733579#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.  Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to NR@dennardlascar.com.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


gpiontek@newpark.com


281-362-6800

