Amcor announces release of first TCFD report

ZURICH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today released its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report, which includes the results Amcor's climate scenario analysis exercise, along with information about the company's climate governance structure, risk management approach and performance metrics.

As a leader in sustainability, the report marks another milestone for the organization, ensuring continued transparency of its climate-related business risks as well as providing a roadmap on how to best integrate climate risk management opportunities within its operational strategy.

Michael Casamento, Chief Financial Officer at Amcor, said, "The report represents the latest example of how Amcor has integrated climate-related considerations into its growth strategy and risk management framework. Adding TCFD standards to our sustainability-related reporting that already adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), as well as leading the packaging industry by reporting against SASB standards, helps us continue to lead with transparent, forward-thinking environmental stewardship."

More detailed information about Amcor's sustainability performance and strategy will be available in its 2022 Sustainability Report, which will be issued in mid-November. To read the full TCFD report, click here. For more information about Amcor's sustainability commitments, click here

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable, and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

