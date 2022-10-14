R.H. Boyd and author H. H. Leonard to appear at the 2022 Southern Festival of Books in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd to make first appearance at the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books in Nashville, Tennessee, October 14 – 16, 2022. This appearance will feature our newest title, Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons, and Leadership, and author H. H. Leonards.

Mrs. Leonards will take part in a featured panel discussion during the festival and will immediately sign copies of her book for attendees.

Rosa Parks Beyond the Bus: Life, Lessons, and Leadership was published on Juneteenth, and it is a collection of inspiring and instructive memories collected over the course of the decade during which Mrs. Parks stayed at author H.H. Leonard's Washington, D.C. home. A personal and intimate glimpse of Mrs. Parks is shared by the author in this work through her fond recollections, both delightful and somber.

"We are excited to take part in this festival and are eager to connect with the community," said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation President/CEO of R.H. Boyd. "This company was founded during a time when literacy was criminalized and dangerous for African Americans. To be able to share our culture and resources with this audience is an honor. We are thankful to our ancestors for their perseverance and sacrifice that paved the way for us to be here today."

An annual literary festival in downtown Nashville, the Southern Festival of Books is one of the oldest in the country, welcoming approximately 200 authors and 25,000 visitors every October. Presented by Humanities Tennessee, the three-day festival hosts panel sessions, discussions, and readings from a wide variety of genres including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction, and mystery. Featured festival books are available for purchase and can be signed by authors during the event.

Attendance is free and includes performance stages, food trucks, and more than 60 publishers and booksellers. All events will be held in downtown Nashville at the War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library's main branch.

Visit www.rhboyd.com and follow @rhboydco on social media channels to stay updated. Visit www.sofestofbooks.org to learn more about the festival.

