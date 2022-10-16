Free Webinar - Understanding College Admissions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents with high school seniors considering college are grappling with a slew of questions about standardized tests, how to choose the right school and how the admission process works. This week Fusion Education Group (FEG) is hosting a free Virtual College Week with programs to support that journey.
A week's worth of events from October 17 – 21 is planned. FEG's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families across the country. Speakers include representatives from mission-driven colleges, college admission counselors, and higher education and standardized testing experts.
The full schedule of events can be found here, and include: (all times are EDT US and Canada):
- Monday, October 17, 7 p.m. Colleges That Change Lives and Liberal Arts: Debunking the Myths. Colleges that Change Lives is a non-profit organization committed to a student-centered college search process. Speakers will debunk myths and present the benefits of a Liberal Arts Education. Register here.
- Tuesday, October 18, at 12:30 p.m. Understanding the College Admissions Landscape Post-Pandemic and Who Gets into College and Why. Jeff Selingo will take questions about the current college admissions landscape. Selingo has written about higher education for more than two decades and is a New York Times bestselling author of three books. Register here.
- Wednesday, October 19, Virtual College Fair. Students can connect with a cross country group of representatives from colleges offering traditional paths, gap year, and post-secondary programs. Students can meet with multiple programs and ask questions. Advance registration required.
- Thursday, October 20, at 7 p.m. Standardized Testing (SAT/ACT) and the College Admissions Landscape: The Rise of Test-Optional Admissions. Matt McCorkle, of Clear Choice Test Prep, and Neill Seltzer, of Mindprint Learning will offer insights into navigating the Test-Optional landscape, and the continued significance of SAT/ACT Testing in College Admissions. Register here.
- Friday, October 21, Meet With a Post-Secondary Counselor. FEG has a national team of post-secondary counselors who support 80 Fusion Academy campuses and Fusion Global Academy. They work with students one-to-one and personalize sessions for each student's goals. Services are open to all high school students. Appointments can be made by time zone and found at the bottom of the event page here.
"From FAFSA to admissions, families have lots of questions," said Stafford Slick, FEG Director of Post-Secondary Counseling. "We've consistently heard from families who attend our spring and fall college week, that the speakers provided them with useful information that helped them support their student's post-secondary journey."
All webinar details can be found here. Attendees must register for each program individually.
About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is an innovator of personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries. Attend an upcoming Open House or learn more about FEG events here.
