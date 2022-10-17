CAE's ground-breaking technology highlighted in new Canada Post stamp

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE's innovative flight simulation technology has been featured on a new stamp recently launched by Canada Post as part of its "Canadians in Flight" series. The new stamp can be viewed on CAE's multimedia centre.

Featuring both an early CAE full-flight simulator and its leading-edge design today, the new stamp coincides with the 75th anniversary of CAE's founding by Ken Patrick, an ex-Royal Canadian Air Force officer, in 1947. His goal was to "create something Canadian and take advantage of a war-trained team that was extremely innovative and very technology-intensive." True to this vision, today CAE is a Canadian high-tech success, producing cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions that make the world a safer place.

"No matter where you fly, chances are that the pilot and co-pilot have been trained in one of our training centers around the world by a flight simulator designed and built by CAE right here in Montreal. We help our clients perform at their best in the moments that matter," said Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAE. "As CAE proudly celebrates 75 years of industry-firsts, we are thrilled to have CAE's contribution to Canadian history recognized by Canada Post."

A cornerstone of Canadian aerospace, CAE is committed to support the fight against climate change. In 2020, CAE became the first Canadian aerospace company to reach carbon neutrality across its global operations. Training in a flight simulator greatly reduces the need to consume fuel. In 2021, more than 5 million tons of CO2 emissions were avoided through the substitution of live flight training in an aircraft with full-flight simulators at CAE training centres. CAE has also recently announced that it is converting two-thirds of its Piper Archer® aircraft training fleet into electric aircraft. Future pilots will train on electric aircraft which will reduce carbon emissions and noise levels at CAE flight schools around the world.

The CAE stamp is part of Canada Post's second instalment of the Canadians in Flight series celebrating the people, planes and technology that have allowed Canada's reputation for innovation to soar.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

