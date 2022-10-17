Carhartt Launches New Campaign to Celebrate People Who Wake Up and "Make It Happen" Each and Every Day

Next chapter looks to the future of work while embracing the brand's legacy

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1889, Carhartt has maintained a longstanding commitment to creating tough gear that serves and protects all hardworking people. While that core mission hasn't changed, the world we live in has. With more technology, diverse opportunities and higher pressure to succeed than ever before, Carhartt is proud to celebrate the people out there who wake up each day and "Make It Happen."

An evolution of Carhartt's Fit For The Next Frontier campaign that launched last fall with a call to work, "Make It Happen" comes to life in a new brand narrative that offers a fresh, optimistic outlook on today's fast-paced world and celebrates the heroic tasks that hardworking people accomplish each day. The :30 spot follows various tradespeople – including construction workers, ranchers, urban farmers and muralists – as they jump from one rugged "world" to the next, helping each other get the job done along the way. In this new storytelling approach for Carhartt, the brand shares credit with its community, declaring that it's been "making it happen since 1889."

"While the next frontier of work is always changing, the ability to outwork and overcome new obstacles will forever be a constant," said Brian Bennett, vice president of creative and executive producer at Carhartt. "Our goal is to give hardworking people – including the next generation of Carhartt wearers – the gear they need to make anything happen. This campaign celebrates the people who jump out of bed with such a fire in their belly, you just know they're going to make something happen today. It's also a reminder that our gear goes hand-in-hand with people who work with an unbridled enthusiasm to tackle one task to the next."

Beyond inspiring a positive perspective on the future of work, the message behind "Make It Happen" nods to the ongoing evolution of Carhartt's iconic styles that continue to meet the needs of future generations – and their changing skillsets and occupations. This means making gear that's lighter-weight, flexible, fit for more sizes and defends against temperature extremes without sacrificing durability. Addressing consumers' ever-changing needs continues to be a top priority for Carhartt, which is evident by the brand's new Force sweatshirts and SuperDux jackets featured in the spot.

"We've seen a major shift in the types of careers people are pursuing and how people are choosing to spend time outside of work," said Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt. "At Carhartt, we've always had an innate love for labor and hardworking people, so this campaign is meant to give those people confirmation that we've got their back and are moving forward with them – wherever they go to make it happen for themselves and those around them."

In addition to running on Carhartt's website and social channels, creative from the new "Make It Happen" campaign will air across digital, on TikTok, in connected and streaming TV channels, and alongside the premiere of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" on Paramount+.

To learn more about how Carhartt is helping people get the job done and working to build a better world, please visit www.carhartt.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

