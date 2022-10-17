RevBits Endpoint Security Achieves Detection Perfection in ICSA Labs Q3 2022 Testing

RevBits Endpoint Security achieves a perfect 100% detection rating, with zero false positives reported in advanced threat defense certification testing.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces that it has achieved a perfect detection rating of 100%, and a perfect zero false positive reporting from ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense Certification (an independent division of Verizon), for its Q3 2022 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS).

Testing was performed under the Advanced Threat Detection (ATD) protocol, which focuses on evaluating endpoint security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware, and testing against innocuous apps for false positive reporting. Over 627 test runs of malicious samples and 576 innocuous applications, were executed during a period of twenty-seven consecutive days.

"With a detection rate of 100% and zero false positives reported, RevBits EPS clearly surpassed the seventy-five percent detection rate required to maintain certification," said Mucteba Celik, RevBits CTO. "We were absolutely thrilled with the performance. We were seeking the most strenuous endpoint security certification testing available, and that's why we chose ICSA Labs. Achieving these results speaks volumes to the quality and capability of our product. We want our solution to stop all malware, and not create false reporting burdens for system administrators."

"Maintaining this certification is important to our company and our customers," said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. "The scourge of malware and ransomware must be defeated and helping to protect organizations of all types and sizes is a priority for RevBits. Our endpoint security solution is achieving that goal, which obviously makes us very proud."

RevBits Endpoint Security also delivers robust mitigation and forensics capabilities through its Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) module. For advanced protection, RevBits EPS includes U.S. patented technology to protect against kernel-level attacks. For the detailed certification report and more information about the RevBits Endpoint Security, please visit RevBits Endpoint Security.

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing customers with superior protection and service. RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face by offering multiple advanced security capabilities that can be administered through a unified security platform. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England, and Antwerp, Belgium. For more information on RevBits please visit RevBits.

