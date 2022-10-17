Seadrill Limited Announces Change of Listing Status on Euronext Expand

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (XOAS: SDRL) on 11 October 2022 regarding the listing of its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), with 14 October 2022 as the first date of listing and trading at the NYSE. Due to the listing on the NYSE, Seadrill has applied to change the status of its listing at Euronext Expand from a primary listing to a secondary listing, and the Oslo Stock Exchange has approved such application. The change from primary to secondary listing at Euronext Expand will take effect today, 17 October 2022.

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments.

