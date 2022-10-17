Top Health Care Leaders Gather at IEHP's Inaugural Future of Health Summit

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) Inaugural Future of Health Summit convened more than 100 top health care visionaries and thought leaders at the health plan's headquarters on Oct. 13, to share supportive acceleration strategies for a more integrated and sustainable health system.

Pictured left to right: California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly; Author and Health Care Futurist Ian Morrison; President and Founder of MEDIS, LLC Dr. Michael Barr; IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn; University California Los Angeles Hospital and Clinic System Chief of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson; President of HC2 Strategies and Co-Chair of Stakeholder Health Dora Barilla; and IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.

The one-day event featured keynote conversations from industry leaders on trends and changes that are impacting the health care environment in the state and region.

Featured speakers included: Author and Health Care Futurist Ian Morrison; California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly; University California Los Angeles Hospital and Clinic System Chief of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Medell Briggs-Malonson; IEHP Chief Quality Officer Dr. Edward Juhn; President and Founder of MEDIS, LLC Dr. Michael Barr; and President of HC2 Strategies and Co-Chair of Stakeholder Health Dora Barilla.

"The idea that this isn't the summit of health care is really key. It's the future of health. Health is more than health care," shared Dr. Ghaly in his talk about California Health & Human Services' vision and efforts. "There is an opportunity to constantly push ourselves and push our partners to think differently about how public and private partnerships can advance this concept of deep community health. It starts with conversations like this and bringing people together."

IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton said he hoped the day's discussions will lead to real reflection and specific action plans.

"We're very serious about moving this community, in partnership with our providers, forward and moving the quality needle," McNaughton added. "This kind of work can't happen alone, and we are grateful for the tremendous showing of support and collaboration to ensure vibrant health in our communities for generations to come."

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

