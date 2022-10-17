Triller Introduces the Metaverz: Your All-Access Pass to Global Entertainment

Triller partners with Epik and the entertainment industry's biggest artists to create the world's first integrated virtual music, gaming, sports and live events platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, the leading AI-powered creator platform, is taking its creator-first approach to the metaverse. Today, Triller announces their latest venture: the Metaverz, a first-of-its-kind virtual integrated digital, technology, media, and entertainment platform. Inside the Metaverz, fans can attend a virtual concert featuring their favorite artists or make their way past the velvet rope of a virtual nightclub and venture into a VIP room to interact with celebrities, influencers and creators.

"The Metaverz allows you to be whoever you want to be and go wherever you want to go."

"We are extremely excited to debut the Metaverz and open up direct access to creators from all corners of the world," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller. "We are committed to expanding offerings for our users, creators, and businesses, and entering the metaverse strategically positions Triller at the forefront of several compelling trends including Web3 and decentralization. We are now on the frontline of the future of creator content - from NFT-backed collectibles and memorabilia to virtual concerts to gaming and shopping, the Metaverz ecosystem will be groundbreaking."

The Metaverz has north of $100 million in metaverse investment value today across various digital properties and assets, and is expected to grow rapidly. Triller's Metaverz will operate at the intersection of music, sports, gaming, and live events. Users can engage with Triller's record-breaking live sporting and music events that attract millions of viewers around the globe– including Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Triller Fight Club, Verzuz and many others – but also are able to engage with artists and other fans in a unique setting that brings the world to them.

"When your favorite sporting event is a continent away, you can still be there with front row seats, sharing unforgettable moments with other fans," said Christopher Taurosa, Head of Metaverz. "If you want pursue a new digital shopping experience, you can shop at one of the stores in our virtual shopping malls, or, if gaming is something you enjoy, you can play along with your friends and interact with the community in so many new engaging ways only available in the Metaverz."

The Metaverz is the latest example of how Triller is a powerful toolbox for the creators, by the creators. Triller allows them to monetize their connections like never before, with engagements as high as 73% versus 1% on other platforms, such as Instagram.

"Triller's Metaverz underscores its commitment to empower creators everywhere to maximize their relationships with their fans, while developing powerful tools to connect brands and creators," said de Silva. "Triller is breaking the mold of the closed garden networks, and the Metaverz will continue to pave the way for Triller as the leading creator platform, facilitating commerce and maximizing audience reach."

Triller's open garden network eliminates the large tech companies as intermediaries and puts the power back in the hands of the creators and their users, allowing them to connect directly with the brands that want to work with them.

"Our core focus is to eliminate the barrier of entry to the metaverse. Our platform allows everyone to seamlessly connect and interact with their favorite creators, attend events they normally wouldn't be able to, and interact directly with people from around the world," said Taurosa. "The Metaverz allows the limits of time and distance to be instantaneously erased and gives both sides of the creator economy the necessary space to create and delight with content and experiences – you can be whoever you want to be and go wherever you want to go."

Another unique feature of the Metaverz experience is Triller's partnership with Epik, a leading global platform for AR/VR and gaming experiences that produces premium digital experiences for more than one billion gamers worldwide. Triller and Epik will launch multiple games within the Metaverz and announce future partnerships with some of the world's leading gaming companies. Thanks to this creative collaboration, there will be Metaverz drops where gamers can purchase upgrades with artifacts and gear and additional packs like trading cards consisting of artifacts or avatars for their gaming characters.

To celebrate the launch of the Metaverz, Triller will host an event featuring DJ and electronic artist Sam Feldt performing live from the Netherlands during one of electronic music's largest gatherings in the world, the Amsterdam Dance Event, on October 22. The event is free to everyone who enters through the Metaverz.

"I am very excited to partner with Triller on the launch of the Metaverz," said Victor David, Co-Founder and CEO of Epik. "This is a perfect marriage combining Triller's social network, creator platform, celebrities, events and content with our technical expertise, video game network and membership programs. By working together, we are one step closer to mass adoption and the result will be a rapid expansion into all things metaverse."

Triller, which works with hundreds of the world's largest brands and enables over 750 million social interactions a month, is seizing the opportunity to continue to monetize these transactions. ­

"We put a lot of thought, time, and capital towards building what we believe to be the most advanced live event metaverse platform available today," said de Silva. "We have been working closely with all of our partners, influencers, celebrities and companies to make sure this launch isn't just words but truly the launch of a new world."

During 2022 alone, Triller has expanded its presence in the world of combat sports with acquisitions of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and Pillow Fight Championship. In the content creator space, Triller also acquired Fangage, a platform to maximize creator monetization, furthering Triller's commitment to putting content creators first.

For more information and to be one of the first to learn about Metaverz updates, visit www.metaverz.com or follow @triller on social media @triller for Metaverz.com teasers, drop dates, celebrity endorsements, concerts, sports events, shopping moments, and enhanced gaming experiences.

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

About Epik

With more than 300 video game clients, Epik is the leading global licensing agency putting brands into video games to produce premium digital items and experiences for over one billion gamers worldwide with the largest digital ecosystem with hundreds of the world's most popular entertainment brands. Epik is widely considered to be the blockchain industry leader producing collaborations for premium licensed digital collectables, NFTs and exclusive experiences powered by an interoperable proprietary cross-chain technology. Epik was the first and only NFT company to do any deals with AAA gaming companies for NFTs. Clients include ViacomCBS, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal.

