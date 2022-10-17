Tuya Smart Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Facilitate IoT Business of Global Customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391)("Tuya"), a global IoT development platform service provider, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Tuya with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

As of June 30, 2022, Tuya has more than 629,000 developers in more than 200 countries and regions in the world, and its ecosystem enabled more than 2,200 categories. By joining AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Tuya is able to streamline AWS's ability to deliver industry-leading solutions to AWS customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace.

"As a global IoT development platform service provider, Tuya Smart has always been committed to providing an open and neutral ecosystem, and advanced and valuable technical support for global partners. By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Tuya Smart can reach more customers around the world and continue to provide high-quality IoT-related services. In the future, we will continue to work with AWS to help global customers. " said Eva Na, the Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation, and CMO of Tuya Smart.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Tuya participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Tuya's customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Tuya's membership into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program follows the company's achievement of the AWS ISV IoT Competency in 2019.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX:2391) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

