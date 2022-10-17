WealthPark Lab Releases White Paper -- WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022 Vol.2

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthPark Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "WealthPark") is pleased to announce that its research arm WealthPark Lab has released the white paper -- WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022 Vol.2. The white paper, available in English and Japanese, covers global residential real estate technology trends.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107023/202210077816/_prw_PI1fl_r95At2iY.jpg

- Introduction of "WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study Vol.2" WealthPark Lab issues the white paper as part of WealthPark's ongoing research on global technology trends and technology companies.

"The biggest wealth in the world" and "The latest information technology" WealthPark believes that where these two intersect, there will be affluence and happiness for people and society. At the intersection of these two, residential PropTech companies are there around the world, whose names are still unknown to the general public. WealthPark is committed to keeping a close eye on the entire residential PropTech industry, as well as small startups and emerging companies, to capture the seeds of great change that will take place in the world in the years to come.

"WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study Vol. 1" presented topics including venture funding trends and a "SPAC" market boom. It has received a lot of positive feedback from the industry.

In Vol.2, WealthPark presents a variety of content including "metaverse," one of today's hot topics, industry changes brought by residential PropTech adoption, and another 10 global company snapshots that were very well received in Vol.1. It hopes that the report will be of use to those who are working day in and day out for the enrichment and happiness of people and society.

For "WealthPark Global Residential PropTech Study 2022 Vol.2," click here to download: https://wealth-park.com/en/business/download/wpl-wp002-en/

Table of Contents

- Introduction ("Welcome to Our Study")

- Residential PropTech Trends

- The Metaverse Spotlight

- 3 Industry Challenges to be Solved by PropTech

- Snapshots of 10 Highlighted Companies

Click here to download Vol.1: https://wealth-park.com/en/business/download/wpl-wp001-en/

About WealthPark Lab: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202210077816-O1-667zfw6D.pdf

About Kay (Kosuke) Kato, President and Investment Evangelist, WealthPark Lab: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202210077816-O2-ZUj5gvIJ.pdf

About WealthPark: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202210077816-O3-4LnFlgF3.pdf

View original content:

SOURCE WealthPark Co., Ltd.