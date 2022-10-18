GOODYEAR, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCX Goodyear 1, an advanced and secure data center for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other high-performance computing applications, is operational and accepting new customers.

DCX opens high-performance data center in Goodyear, Ariz.

Goodyear 1, just west of Phoenix along the Interstate Highway 10 corridor, offers fully managed cloud colocation and is a game-changer for HPC, AI/ML and mission-critical applications. The six-acre data center campus, with six megawatts and two suites online, can quickly expand to more than 12 megawatts and six private data suites. Each modular suite has dedicated and independent critical infrastructure, including:

Ultrahigh-density power and network data suites

Uninterruptible power systems

Emergency diesel generators

No water-cooling systems

100 percent uptime SLA with 24 x forever operations, web console management and self service

"We've heard from researchers and other high-performance users. This is the data center colocation service they've always needed," said DCX founder George Slessman, who has a 25-year history developing advanced data centers for businesses and organizations worldwide.

He added: "For our users, it's all about their results. So, we engineered a data center colocation service that provides high-performance system capability and the assurance required to deliver their results. DCX lets our clients focus on what they want and need to focus on: their research and results."

Ideal customers for DCX include:

College and university researcher teams

Private-sector researcher teams, including in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, sciences and technology

Advanced HPC and AI/ML projects in large enterprises and government agencies

"We engineered out the risk and uncertainty," Slessman said. "DCX delivers dedicated and independent critical infrastructure. This allows our clients to build capability while avoiding shared risks. We protect important research from the risks found in most large-scale colocation facilities, where everything—including power, cooling and connectivity—is an interconnected and interdependent risk."

DCX is powered by Internet services provided by Cox Business and infrastructure operations overseen by TBL Mission Critical LLC.

"We're proud to provide services to this transformational data center in the heart of a major metropolitan area focused on data and research," Cox Business Director of Sales Brett Yacko said. "It's an honor for our services to power one of the world's top data centers offering 24/7/365 access and reliability."

TBL Mission Critical manages data center critical infrastructure, bringing a nationwide track record of accomplishment and credibility to DCX.

"Just like DCX, we help clients focus on what matters—their critical applications—without worrying about the infrastructure supporting their business," TBL Managing Partner Samir Shah said. "Secure and continuous operation is our mission and passion. DCX is a perfect fit for us, as we share a commitment to providing the highest service reliability for clients."

The City of Goodyear provided assistance to DCX in project planning and development.

"We are thrilled to have such an important resource right here in our community," Mayor Joe Pizzillo said. "Goodyear and our region have become a hub for technology and research, and DCX is a great addition to Goodyear's thriving technology sector. We're pleased to welcome such a fine provider of these services."

Other attributes of DCX include:

Fully dedicated critical systems in each suite

700,000 kilowatts in each suite, provided in a fully redundant, mirrored system

Up to 30 kilowatts per rack

Two 720,000-kilowatt dedicated uninterruptible power supplies

Two 1,500-kilowatt diesel emergency generators

Multiple points of entry and diversity for inbound networks

DCX-operated and CISCO-powered multi-homed Internet service

Multiple local fiber networks

Tax credits available through the Arizona Computer Data Center Program

DCX plans to expand into other regions including the U.S. Midwest and East, Slessman said.

"We've engineered a unique data center service at DCX that meets our target users' needs today and into the future," he said. "We look forward to evolving with AI/ML high-performance computing data center requirements to make DCX the premier provider to users and the important work they do."

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For technical questions or client inquiries, please visit dcx.us . For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Rob Karwath, rob@aimclear.com or 218-343-9418.

View original content:

SOURCE DCX Goodyear 1, LLC