Ever.Ag Appoints Dannah Vaughan to Continue Customer Success Capabilities Expansion

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag , a leading AgTech provider dedicated to empowering supply chains to feed a growing world, today announced that Dannah Vaughan has been named the company's vice president of customer success. She joins the department led by Chris Sirosky, senior vice president of customer experience, and will support Ever.Ag's customers throughout the dairy, agribusiness, crops, and livestock sectors.

"Our customers have always been the driving force behind everything we do, and we are very excited to have Dannah's experience and enthusiasm for customer success on our team," said Sirosky. "She will be helping us expand the number of ways we turn customer insights into action."

Vaughan has dedicated her career to creating experiences that allow both customer and company to thrive. She brings to the team over a decade of diverse customer enablement experience, from the demanding world of retail to the complex industry of communications. Moving forward, she will be focused on:

Enhancing customer experience through additional communication and resources

Enabling education on new product capabilities and increasing overall product usage

Further accelerating the feedback loop between customers and company

Following the launch of the Ever.Ag Customer Success Portal, which provides around-the-clock access to product support, documentation, and related resources, Vaughan has already been actively engaging with Ever.Ag's customers both remotely and in-person to learn how they are using its technology.

"The entire Ever.Ag team is very committed to providing services, technology solutions, and support resources that reflect an in-depth understanding of our customers' goals. I look forward to working closely with our clients to understand what they need and ensuring we deliver," said Vaughan.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of its solutions are uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain. To learn more, visit News.Ever.Ag.

