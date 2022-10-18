Goulston & Storrs Earns Mansfield 5.0 Certified Plus 2022 Designation from Diversity Lab

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that it has earned the Mansfield 5.0 Certified Plus 2022 designation from Diversity Lab. Attaining "Plus" status means that the firm met or exceeded the pipeline consideration requirements for certification and successfully reached at least 30% diverse lawyer representation in a notable number of current leadership roles. The firm is one of 165 law firms that achieved Mansfield 5.0 Certification.

The Mansfield Rule Certification 5.0 measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30% women, underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal pitch presentations to clients. It was created to expand the representation of diverse attorneys in law firm leadership by ensuring that a broad pool of candidates are considered for these opportunities.

"We have participated in the Mansfield certification process for four years and are proud of the diversity, equity, and inclusion progress we have made so far at our firm," said Kerry Spindler, a Director at Goulston & Storrs and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "It is not an easy process. It requires a commitment to constant self-evaluation and a dedication to tackling oftentimes difficult issues related to who we are and who we want to be as a firm."

"The Mansfield Rule keeps us accountable and strategically focused on continuous improvement," added Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "It is an important baseline for us to meet and exceed, which makes it an excellent tool for reinforcing the values that are most important to us. Making sure that every attorney at our firm feels a true sense of inclusion and belonging is key to our well-known collaborative and collegial environment. We take this work very seriously and are excited to continue this journey in the coming year."

