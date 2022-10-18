HSBlox and Apexon Form Partnership to Enable Value-based Care Administration

ATLANTA and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, Inc., the leading provider of value-based care (VBC) program administration in healthcare, and global digital engineering services powerhouse Apexon have partnered to provide the infrastructure necessary for payers and providers to implement VBC.

The partnership combines HSBlox's value-based administration (VBA) platform with Apexon's visualization data analytics platform services. The combined technology and support offerings will allow payers and providers to align resources under value-based programs and alternative payment models.

HSBlox solutions assist healthcare stakeholders at the intersection of VBC and whole health with a secure, information-rich approach to event-based, patient-centric digital healthcare processes. The HSBlox platform empowers whole health care in traditional clinical settings, the home and in the community by facilitating many-to-many relationships among entities in a VBC network and complex hierarchy support for onboarding, data capture, digitization, exchange, and reimbursement.

Further, the data HSBlox is capturing and processing to share with healthcare organizations through Apexon's technology provides a critical source of member information for payers allowing them to develop, negotiate, and manage value-based contracts and forecast revenue with more intelligence.

"Value-based care requires an integrated digital infrastructure that connects and supports all stakeholders in a VBC network," said Rahul Sharma, HSBlox co-founder and CEO. "Our VBA platform and Apexon's digital services and analytics capabilities will help payers and providers realize the goals of VBC to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs."

Apexon serves numerous verticals (including financial services and technology) and is expanding its MedTech and Healthcare offerings. The company employs a human-centered approach to technology, enabling the latest in digital medicine and care for leading hospitals, device makers, and life science innovators and their end users.

"HSBlox is a trusted leader in VBC program administration through its VBA platform," said Apexon CEO Sriniketh Chakravarthi. "This partnership will benefit healthcare stakeholders as they embrace value-based models while improving our already strong position in the healthcare payer-provider market."

About HSBlox

HSBlox is an Atlanta-based technology company empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) successfully and sustainably. HSBlox's CureAlign® platform enables healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs, including contract modeling, network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment. Along with CureAlign's one-of-a-kind hierarchical approach to VBC participant onboarding, alternative payment models can combine global reimbursement programs with episode-specific arrangements to deliver unparalleled transparency in pursuit of the Quintuple Aim for healthcare improvement.

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, Apexon has been meeting customers wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Our reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving our clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. We focus on three broad areas of digital services: User Experience (UI/UX, Commerce); Engineering (QE/Automation, Cloud, Product/Platform); and Data (Foundation, Analytics, and AI/ML), and have deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences.

Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital. For more information visit: https://www.apexon.com/.

