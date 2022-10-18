LauraMac Integrates with LoanNEX

LauraMac Integrates LoanNEX Pricing Technology into Loan Acquisition System

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a market leader in SaaS technologies for the mortgage capital markets, and LoanNex, a leading provider of mortgage loan pricing, eligibility, lock management, and origination technology with specialized services for the Non-Agency market, have announced the integration of the LoanNEX technology into the LauraMac Loan Acquisition System (LAS). The LoanNEX integration will enable LauraMac LAS clients to extend pricing and eligibility tools to their lenders, and seamlessly support lock management services within the LauraMac platform.

"The ability to access and accurately check eligibility, price, and lock a loan is an integral part of the loan acquisition transaction in the mortgage secondary markets," said Bob Fulton, CEO of LauraMac. "It was important for us to offer our clients the best tools possible when in our LAS which is why we chose to integrate with LoanNex."

The LoanNEX technology provides best-in-class product, pricing, and eligibility services specializing in Non-Agency products. LoanNEX delivers a modern and intuitive experience throughout the discovery, decisioning and transactional phases of mortgage production and will now be available on an integrated basis for all LauraMac LAS clients.

"LoanNEX is thrilled to be working with LauraMac to offer an integrated pricing and rate lock solution in their full-service platform," said Eloise Schmitz, CEO of LoanNEX. "This partnership is a continuation of our strategy to deliver relevant and modern solutions to today's mortgage marketplace."

About LauraMac

LauraMac provides modern SaaS technology solutions to the mortgage secondary and capital markets with products for document recognition and management, data extraction, loan due diligence, quality control, pricing and transaction management, and servicing transfer.

About LoanNEX

LoanNEX is the leading provider of mortgage loan pricing and origination technology connecting originators the most extensive and comprehensive access to mortgage loan products. Our modern architecture enables a nimble and configurable approach to delivering solutions across a broad range of program requirements. Additionally, our open-architecture application program interface (API) enables lenders and investors to easily integrate LoanNEX directly into their technology stack and workflows for a seamless experience for all mortgage products. For more information, visit www.loannex.com, or contact the company at 314-833-6464.

