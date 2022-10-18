Walden Local Meat Co. Names Nancy Pak as New Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Food and Naturals Industry Executive to Lead Walden Local Meat Co.

Into its Next Stage of Growth

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden Local Meat Co. , a community-based, direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers high quality meat to members' doorsteps across the Northeast, announced today that Nancy Pak has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 17, 2022. The announcement culminates an extensive search to find someone that demonstrated leadership experience scaling mission-driven brands without sacrificing their core purpose.

"As a founder, searching for a new CEO can be a fraught exercise, as there is a desire to find someone who will both protect the company's values and culture, while also pushing us to grow in new ways," said Charley Cummings, Board Chair and Founder of Walden Local Meat Co. "Walden Local has always been a very deliberately values-driven company, with a strongly collaborative culture. Nancy believes in the core ethos and impact-driven strategy of the company. After a focused search, Walden's board and I are very excited to have her lead Walden Local's next chapter and partner with her to continue to grow our region's pasture based agriculture."

Ms. Pak's career has included influential roles spanning global consumer brands and geographies. She spent more than 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive where she eventually served as Vice President and General Manager of Tom's of Maine. While leading the Tom's of Maine brand, Ms. Pak spearheaded an innovative growth plan and secured a Certified B Corp status for Tom's of Maine while championing the founders' vision and mission, driving employee engagement, culture and commitment to sustainability. Most recently, she served as CEO for Tate's Bake Shop, growing the company significantly while fostering a more familial culture, before moving into the role of President of North American Ventures for Mondelēz International, parent company for Tate's Bake Shop.

"I am delighted and honored to be the new leader of Walden Local and to carry its mission and 'local first' business approach forward," said Nancy Pak, CEO of Walden Local Meat Co. "As a transformative leader in regenerative agriculture, Walden Local stands for much more than just its delicious food, it has a long standing commitment to partner farmers in the Northeast and is a testament to how a business can have a lasting impact on its surrounding communities and the food industry. I look forward to accelerating Walden Local's presence in households across the Northeast and championing its commitment to improving our environment."

Walden Local Meat Co. currently serves more than 30,000 member families and partners with nearly 100 local farms. It produces the highest quality supply of 100% grass-fed beef and other pasture-raised meat from nearby principled farms, growing local economies and creating healthier, more responsible options for communities. For more information about Walden Local Meat Co., visit waldenlocalmeat.com .

