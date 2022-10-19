AIM Group: OEMs threaten automotive marketplaces and dealerships, while auto marketplaces adapt to post-pandemic changes

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto manufacturers' efforts to sell cars directly to individuals threaten dealers. Online dealers, one-time darlings of the automotive business, are fighting for survival. New- and used-car shortages have caused havoc in auto supply. And through it all, many auto retailers have posted record profits, with dealerships selling for higher prices than ever.

"The business of selling cars has always been a little crazy, but 2022 has been crazier than ever," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "Coming out of the pandemic, auto marketplaces might have expected an easier year than they had in 2020 and 2021. It definitely wasn't easy. And 2023 doesn't look like it will suddenly get easier."

Trends are the focus of the AIM Group 2022 Automotive Marketplaces Annual.

The 136-page report dives deep into the fast-changing worlds of car dealers, auto ecommerce, integrated financing and insurance, used-car sourcing, and automotive marketplaces. The report covers more than 200 companies with case studies, charts, graphics and analysis.

The report was based in part on more than 100 interviews with CEOs and other executives at automotive marketplaces and auto companies globally. It spotlights strategies and tactics at some of the world's most interesting marketplaces: CarMax, Carsales, Carvana, Kavak and Mobile.de, among others.

The report profiles two "companies to watch:" Africar Group, which operates in many sub-Saharan countries and Autoweb, one of the world's first auto marketplaces, which is under new / old ownership after one of its founders repurchased.

The report identifies the Top 15 auto marketplaces globally by revenue, and the Top 50 by traffic. It also includes data on the leading auto sites in 65 countries.

