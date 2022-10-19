Milestone flavor collab in longstanding innovation collaboration with GNC

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to milk and cookies, OREO® is a staple favorite that's been satisfying cravings for more than a century. To celebrate OREO®'s amazing 110th anniversary year, GHOST® teamed up with Mondelēz to launch GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE", dropping exclusively at GNC stores nationwide and on GNC.com. Delivering a sweet flavor profile and real OREO® cookie pieces, OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" packs a celebratory punch while also fueling athletes around the clock.

GHOST® Celebrates 110 Years with OREO® “BIRTHDAY CAKE” Flavor Drop Exclusively at GNC (PRNewswire)

"After the launch of GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT earlier this month we're excited to introduce GHOST® WHEY x OREO® 'BIRTHDAY CAKE' as our latest flavor drop," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "GHOST® continues to challenge themselves to innovate and create flavors, like OREO® 'BIRTHDAY CAKE', consumers immediately gravitate to while also producing results."

Adding to the GHOST® WHEY cookie flavors at GNC which currently includes Chips Ahoy® and Nutter Butter®, GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" delivers 25g protein and 150 calories per serving. Take a peek at the brand's signature GHOST® Full Disclosure Label, and you'll find that a blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey protein isolate creates an efficacious product to help people crush their goals and Live Well.

"GNC has always been a great support to GHOST, and we are honored to have a second exclusive retail launch with them this month," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO, GHOST®. "We only partner with brands and flavors that are authentic to who we are. At the same time of OREO®'s 110th anniversary, we celebrated our sixth birthday, and what better way to make the occasion than with birthday cake? We hope every workout feels like a piece of cake with GHOST® by your side."

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com. To learn more about GHOST, please visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic®, Warheads®, Swedish Fish®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

