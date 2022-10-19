Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

