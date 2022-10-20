Espolòn® Tequila Drops a Limited-Edition Day of the Dead Capsule Collection with Renowned Mexican Artist, Saner, Presented by Stadium Goods

The "Calavera Collection" Transforms Iconic Stadium Goods Gear into Wearable Pieces of Art, Bringing a Modern Twist to a Traditional Holiday Ritual

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Day of the Dead, Espolòn Tequila has partnered with premier streetwear marketplace, Stadium Goods , and globally recognized Mexican artist, Saner , to drop a limited-edition line of apparel. Dubbed the "Calavera Collection," the line includes custom-made wearable pieces that pay homage to popular Mexican symbols like calaveras - or candy skulls - and marigolds, with each design inspired by one of Espolòn's four award-winning tequilas. The line was created to honor the Mexican traditions of Day of the Dead, a holiday in which the souls of deceased relatives are honored through stories, food, drink and celebration.

The Calavera Collection presented by Stadium Goods fuses authentic Mexican tradition with modern culture, which is at the heart of the Espolòn brand. The collection includes custom t-shirts and sweatshirts from Stadium Goods' best-selling STADIUM line in neutral colorways adorned with vibrant designs by Saner. Each piece in the Calavera Collection was created in Saner's signature style, which combines techniques from ancient Mayan artwork and a modern day graffiti art style. The eye-catching designs feature rich, bold colors like marigold - the official flower of Day of the Dead - and Espolòn's signature fuchsia.

"Day of the Dead is one of the most important holidays in Mexico, and our streetwear collection with Stadium Goods and Saner will bring to life the traditions of the holiday in a way that feels fresh and contemporary," said Sean Yelle, White Spirits Marketing Director at Campari America. "Our Calavera Collection was created to shed light on the traditions of the holiday while spotlighting one of Mexico's most popular artists, Saner. We look forward to bringing the traditions of Mexico to the US in a new way this fall."

Releasing on the Day of the Dead (11/1), the Calavera Collection will be dropping at Stadium Goods' NYC retail store for one day only from 12pm-8pm, where fans will receive bespoke pieces from the line that will be screen printed in real-time. For those located outside of NYC, 50 pieces from the collection will be available online via a nationwide sweepstakes from October 24th-November 2nd, 2022. Fans 21 and up can tag a friend and share their own personalized literary calavera, or satirical poem that is traditionally written for the Day of the Dead, on Espolòn's 10/24 Instagram post (@espolontequila) for the chance to win an exclusive item from the collection. Official rules for the sweepstakes can be found here .

"Dias de los Muertos is a holiday with such rich tradition, and I really wanted the artwork for this collection to bring a piece of Mexico to the US," said world renowned artist, Saner. "The four designs mix together prehispanic art techniques and feature traditional Mexican symbolism for a streetwear collection that celebrates culture with a modern edge."

"The spirit of collaboration has always been a core value of Stadium Goods, from our apparel to the vibe we create in our retail stores, and partnering with Saner and Espolòn is a beautiful extension of that," says Matthew Gomes, Stadium Goods senior director of retail. "We're honored to have Saner use our pieces as his literal canvas, and delighted to have Espolòn co-host such a unique way of sharing it with the world."

The Calavera Collection is one of the many ways in which Espolòn Tequila is bringing a contemporary edge to the rich stories of traditional Mexican culture. Fans who receive the collection at Stadium Goods and via Espolòn's Instagram sweepstakes must show valid proof that they are 21+ in order to receive. Please enjoy Espolòn Tequila responsibly.

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit espolontequila.com.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its affiliates ("Campari America"), is a major player in the global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group's portfolio, with over 50 brands, spans spirits (the core business), wines, and soft drinks. Its internationally renowned brands include Aperol®, Appleton Estate®, Campari®, SKYY®, Wild Turkey®, and Grand Marnier®. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Stadium Goods is the world's premier marketplace for sneakers and streetwear. Founded in 2015 by connoisseurs with a deep history in the culture of sneakers and streetwear, Stadium Goods' core mission is to bring unparalleled customer service and a luxury retail aesthetic to the aftermarket. Since being acquired by Farfetch in 2019, Stadium Goods has leveraged its unique position as the authentic home for the "new" luxury fashion of sneakers and streetwear to expand its offering to include legacy luxury fashion. Stadium Goods operates brick-and-mortar retail stores in New York and Chicago, and ships worldwide via stadiumgoods.com and its partners.

For more information, please visit www.stadiumgoods.com .

Edgar "SANER" Flores, contemporary artist, painter, muralist, illustrator and graphic designer graduated from Degree in Graphic Design at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, FES Acatlan. From the last year of the university and up to 5 years later, he concentrated on design and advertising, to later devote himself fully to the graphic arts, developing initially in graffiti and specializing in mural and easel painting; thanks to which he has exhibited in different museums and galleries around the world.

