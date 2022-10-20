Pavion Shares Bold Vision for the Future of Critical Building Systems Integration

The company has plans to grow to $1 billion in two years

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion, a leading provider of agile systems integration solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, today shared a bold future for the company. Pavion President and CEO, Joe Oliveri, joined by the company's senior leadership team, outlined a vision that will allow the company to expand its footprint while accelerating its strategic growth. The company has a goal of becoming a $1 billion company within two years—and is already nearly 75% of the way there.

The announcement came during the official unveiling of Pavion as the parent organization of nearly a dozen best-in-class companies acquired by Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI) since 2020. View playback of the event here: www.pavion.com/launch.

Over 15 months, CTSI has grown 400%. Much of its growth has been fueled by an aggressive yet organic acquisition and cross-selling strategy that built its competencies in three key business verticals: fire, security and critical communications integration.

Uniting and integrating into Pavion, allows CTSI and its 10 legacy brands to deliver "more of what already makes us great; to connect critical infrastructure and protect human life," said Susan Post, Vice President of Operations.

"The core of our businesses remains the same: fire protection, video surveillance, access control, emergency response coordination, audiovisual systems, physical and cyber security, IT integration and more. That end-to-end technology is what our customers both demand and have come to expect," she explained. "But instead of working across multiple vendors, contracts and areas of expertise, our customers will now have a single point-of-contact and seamless start-to-finish experience. We can now provide service and solutions across a truly global footprint, and that's exciting for our business."

Post and Alan Rosenkoff (Vice President of Business Development, Communications and Corporate Marketing), Dana Smith (Chief Human Resources Officer), Ralph DioGuardi (Vice President and General Manager of the fire business unit), Mike Slattery (Vice President and General Manager, AFA, a Pavion company), Jim Muncey (President of the security business unit) and Will Seifert (President of the integration business unit), expanded upon the newly launched Pavion's five core business principles. Each places people—customers, employees and partners—at the center of Pavion.

Customer first: People are at the center of our solutions.

One team: Our talent and experience allow us to constantly share insights and information to benefit the collective group.

Community: Community is more than where we live and work, but is what we leave behind. It's about legacy – building something together that's bigger than ourselves while making the world a better place than we found it.

Excellence: We believe in the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Safety: Safety is paramount because it impacts the lives of those we serve. We believe safety is an accelerant for success.

According to Oliveri, "connect and protect" is the common thread, the interconnectedness between each of Pavion's core business principles. Chief Information Officer, Mark LaBua, echoed Oliveri's sentiments.

"I can serve a small local company in Malaysia or an entire healthcare enterprise in Mendocino with the same level of agility, clarity and integrity because of the incredible team at my back," said LaBua. He runs Pavion's central fire, intrusion, life safety and environmental monitoring station—the oldest and longest-running central monitoring station in the U.S. "Those are the keys to connecting and protecting life, information and physical property."

Pavion unites CTSI and 10 legacy brands across its three business units: DavEd Fire Systems, Collaborative Technology Solutions, The Protection Bureau, Star Asset Security, iON247, AFA Protective Systems, Structure Works, Enterprise Security Solutions, Systems Electronics and Firecom. The company now operates in 41 U.S. locations and 22 countries.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security and communication integration solutions to customers in 41 U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

