REVOLT and Target Continue to Support Black Entrepreneurs with the Second Season of 'Bet on Black'

Each episode features today's brightest Black entrepreneurs who pitch their mission-driven business ideas for an opportunity to secure over $500,000 in funding

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned multimedia platform REVOLT today announced the premiere of the second season of Bet on Black, the impact-driven series where rising Black entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in the hopes of securing investment funds. Through a continued partnership with Target, the second season of Bet on Black will premiere on REVOLT's linear channel on Monday, October 24th with host Dustin Ross alongside an exciting panel of trailblazing judges such as Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, LeToya Luckett, Ron Brown, Vice President of Community Impact at Target as well as Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT.

Following a highly successful first run, Bet on Black will include inspiring investors and industry leaders like guest mentors Jewel Burks Solomon and season one host Keenan Beasley, who listen to business ideas and plans from rising Black entrepreneurs. With business projects ranging from technology, entertainment, lifestyle, entertainment and more, Bet on Black focuses on investing in projects that positively impact Black communities and champion social justice.

"Bet on Black is a series that stands for more than spotlighting brilliant Black entrepreneurs, it represents a movement to help close the wealth gap by empowering more creators to become owners and providing them with the resources and guidance needed to build a more equitable future," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We are proud of the tremendous success we saw with Season one and look forward to working with Target to continue investing in the visions of so many incredible entrepreneurs focused on leading companies that will power the new economy."

Each episode of Bet on Black will feature innovative business ideas presented by Black business owners in the hopes of securing a grand prize of $200,000 in funding. The pitch show allows a unique opportunity for participants to receive full capital without Target seeking any stake or equity in the businesses. The continuation of this series further carries out REVOLT's commitment to providing opportunity and access for today's leading Black changemakers to make impacts within their communities.

"Target holds valued partnerships with diverse media. As we continue to bring joy to our guests, our partnership with REVOLT is another example of our commitment to advancing racial equity," said Ron Brown, Vice President of Community Impact at Target. "We're proud to continue supporting the economic empowerment of Black entrepreneurs through the Bet on Black series and working together to build equity for Black-owned businesses, ultimately fueling Black success."

This second season includes six episodes where 12 businesses put forward their culture-forward business ideas and concepts on full display. The added exposure and representation showcased throughout the season further highlights REVOLT's mission to uplift the next generation of Black creatives and visionaries. Expanding REVOLT's purpose-driven content, the second season of Bet on Black is an original REVOLT Studios production that was executively produced by Monique Chenault, Gary Considine and Rashidi Hendrix and directed by Michael Johnson.

Bet on Black will premiere on REVOLT's linear channel on Monday, October 24th at 9:30pm ET and extend to all platforms on Tuesday, October 25th at 5pm ET with new episodes airing every Monday.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts more than 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through its disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

