SinglePoint Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, will present at the LD Micro Conference. SinglePoint, Inc. will present on Wed, Oct. 26, 2:30-2:55 PM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The in-person presentation will include recent corporate updates, including the Company's view on the impact of the recent extension of tax credits for solar energy, federal funding available to schools purchasing air purification systems, and the "hardening of schools'' funding allocation to SinglePoint's business plan.

Date: Wed, Oct. 26 - Thurs, Oct. 27

Presentation: Wed, Oct. 26 at 2:30-2:55 PM PST

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday, the 27th.

This three-day investor conference will feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments and private meetings.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX )

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company in the solar energy and air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint has acquired five companies and continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

