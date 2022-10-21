AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4

AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 8290843.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until November 11. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 5252586. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information:

Investor Contact David H. Lim

Head of Investor Relations (313) 758-2006 david.lim@aam.com Media Contact Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

