Quaker Houghton to Exhibit Full Product Offering at Fabtech 2022

Quaker Houghton Showcases this November its Tube & Pipe, Metal Surface Finishing and Metal Forming Expertise at FABTECH 2022.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR), a global leader in process fluid solutions, will be exhibiting its wide range of industrial products at FABTECH 2022, Booth B5159. For the first time, the Fluid Intelligence™ Services and equipment participating at Fabtech will demonstrate it's capabilities. The booth will also feature pre-treatment and surface finishing products and the expertise of subsidiary company SIFCO ASC.

Engineers checking steel tubes in engineering factory (PRNewswire)

Visitors to the Quaker Houghton booth will experience a live demonstration of the SIFCO Process®, SIFCO ASC's world-leading selective electroplating solution under the show's FAB to FINISH Production Experience. This live workshop allows attendees to observe parts production, from fabrication through to the finishing process – all on the show floor.

Quaker Houghton will also feature key technologies from its comprehensive process fluid portfolio, including:

Surface Finishing: Pre-treatment chemicals for cleaning, stripping, conversion coating, and final rinses to prepare substrates for the efficient and effective application of coatings. Quaker Houghton's range of pre-treatment chemicals enhance paint adhesion, improve corrosion protection, and increase the finished component's durability.

Tube & Pipe: The "Front-to-Back" approach to process fluids and coatings featuring QUAKERCOOL® series coolants and QUAKERCOAT® protective coatings available in UV-cured, water-based, and solvent-based options.

Metal Forming: Lubrication, cooling, and corrosion protection fluids for metal drawing and stamping operations, including HOUGHTO-DRAW® and QUAKERDRAW®. Visitors to booth B5159 will be able to meet our dedicated team of technical experts who will share their knowledge and experience to help customers overcome the process and operations challenges they're facing. We take a solution-driven approach comprised of world-class products, equipment, and services to reduce operating costs, improve productivity, increase product quality, and strengthen our customers' competitive advantage.

Fluid Intelligence™: We bring differentiated value to our customers so they can operate safely, sustainably and at the lowest total cost of ownership. Our comprehensive process fluid portfolio together with our QH EQUIPMENT and sensor technology, QH FLUIDTREND™ software, and expert engineering services delivers the ultimate fluid optimization solution for Industry 4.0, QH FLUID INTELLIGENCE™.

FABTECH, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, finishing and welding tradeshow, will be held at Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, November 8-10, 2022.

For more about Quaker Houghton, please visit www.quakerhoughton.com

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/quakerhoughton

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/sifcoasc

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/EPMARCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quakerhoughton/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sifco-applied-surface-concepts/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epmar-corporation/

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quaker Houghton