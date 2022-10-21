READERS' CHOICE PICKS ALLEGIANT FOR BEST AIRLINE CREDIT CARD AND BEST FREQUENT FLYER PROGRAM

Allegiant World Mastercard® Is Top Ranked For Fourth Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced its Allegiant World Mastercard® and Allegiant Allways Rewards® were voted as the No. 1 Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Loyalty/Rewards Readers' Choice Awards.

(PRNewswire)

After four weeks of public voting, Allegiant's credit card and frequent flyer program received the top spots over 20 other airlines. This is the fourth title for the Allegiant World Mastercard, which has won the Best Airline Credit Card category every year since 2019.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition by the experts and readers of USA Today, as it reinforces our efforts to make sure our customers are rewarded in all the ways that matter to them when they travel with Allegiant," said Scott DeAngelo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Allegiant. "We'd like to thank everyone who voted for Allegiant, because your support and loyalty form the backbone of the industry-leading reward programs we are able to offer."

10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories from travel and destinations to food, drink and entertainment. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant editorial experts.

Allegiant's Allways Rewards is a loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers, combining continuous opportunities to earn and redeem points without restrictions, blackout dates or mileage tracking. Members receive one point for every dollar spent at Allegiant.com, and two points per $1 for spending over $500.

The Allegiant World Mastercard offers customers even more ways to earn rewards points with everyday purchases. This includes three points per $1 on Allegiant purchases and two points per $1 on qualifying dining purchases, with opportunities to earn buy one, get one free airfare, no limit to the points earned, and no expiration dates.

Both programs also enable members access to rewards and promotions through Allegiant's strategic partners such as Live Nation and Allegiant Stadium.

For more information about the 10Best Readers' Choice awards and to view the winners, click here.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

