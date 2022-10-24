AbbVie to Present Data from Extensive Portfolio at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting

AbbVie to Present Data from Extensive Portfolio at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting

Data illustrates AbbVie's commitment to providing research and innovative solutions that support patients with high disease burden and unmet need

Oral presentations address treatment of moderate to severe Crohn's disease, including efficacy and safety outcomes from the SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa) pivotal clinical program as well as late-breaking Phase 3 investigational data from the upadacitinib 52-week maintenance trial

Poster presentations include an analysis of the impact of CREON® (pancrelipase) on patient-reported daily symptoms in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to chronic pancreatitis or pancreatic surgery

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that 26 abstracts across its gastroenterology portfolio will be presented at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting, October 21-26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C., and virtually.

AbbVie's oral and poster presentations at ACG 2022 will highlight data in digestive disorders and inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn's disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). AbbVie is deeply committed to providing research and innovative solutions to support patients in their journey to manage their gastrointestinal disease.

"At AbbVie, our thoughtfully designed clinical programs focus on creating bodies of evidence that elevate our understanding of immune-mediated GI conditions," said Celine Goldberger, MD, PhD, vice president, head of US Medical Affairs, AbbVie. "Pioneering research presented at ACG illustrates our dedication to enhancing scientific understanding of how to improve disease activity and shape the future of GI management, beyond only managing symptoms and aiming to improve standards of care."

AbbVie will share oral presentations from the SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) and RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) Phase 3 clinical trial programs including late-breaking data. Notable poster data include data on SKYRIZI®, LINZESS® (linaclotide), RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) and CREON® (pancrelipase), as well as the impact of inflammatory bowel disease. A database with all 26 AbbVie abstracts accepted for presentation at ACG 2022 can be found here.

AbbVie abstracts presented at the 2022 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting are outlined below.

Abstract Title Presentation Details All times ET Crohn's Disease

Clinical and Endoscopic Improvements with Risankizumab Induction and Maintenance Dosing Versus Placebo are Observed Irrespective of Number of Prior Failed Biologics Oral Presentation; Plenary Session 3A - IBD / Late Breaking Abstracts; October 25; 2:35 to 2:45 PM Fatigue Improvement Correlates with Reductions in Work Productivity Impairment and Related Indirect Cost in Patients with Crohn's disease: Post Hoc Analysis of Two Phase 3 Induction Trials October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 52-Weeks Risankizumab Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing is Efficacious and Well Tolerated in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease Who Had Delayed Response to 12-Weeks IV Risankizumab Induction Oral Presentation; Plenary Session 3A - IBD / Late Breaking Abstracts; October 25; 2:35 to 2:45 PM Baseline and Early Predictors of Response to Risankizumab Induction and Maintenance Treatment in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease October 25; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Induction and Maintenance Treatment with Risankizumab is Superior to Placebo for Achieving Symptomatic Relief in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease Oral Presentation; Plenary Session 3A - IBD / Late Breaking Abstracts; October 25; 2:15 to 2:25 PM Risankizumab Results in Improvements in Disease Activity Scores in Patients with Crohn's Disease: Post-hoc Analysis of the Phase 3 Induction and Maintenance Studies October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib Induction Therapy in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease: Results from a Randomized Phase 3 U-EXCEL Study October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease: Results from a Randomized Phase 3 U-ENDURE Maintenance Study Oral Presentation; Plenary Session 3A - IBD / Late Breaking Abstracts; October 25; 3:25 to 3:35 PM Ulcerative Colitis

Benefit-risk Assessment of Upadacitinib Treatment in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis October 23; 5:00 to 7:00 PM Benefits of High Versus Low Dose Upadacitinib as Maintenance Treatment in Ulcerative Colitis Patients Who Were Responders to 8-week Induction with Upadacitinib: Results from the U-ACHIEVE Phase 3 Maintenance Trial Oral Presentation; Presidential Plenary Session 1; October 24; 8:00 to 8:12 AM Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Upadacitinib Versus Vedolizumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Receiving 16 weeks' Extended Induction Treatment Followed by 52 weeks' Maintenance Treatment in the U-ACHIEVE/U-ACCOMPLISH Trials Oral Presentation; Plenary Session 4A - Colon / IBD; October 26; 9:30 to 9:40 AM Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis: Final Results from the Phase 3 U-ACHIEVE Maintenance Study October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Efficacy of Upadacitinib Dose Escalation in a Phase 3 Long-Term Extension Ulcerative Colitis Study October 24; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Impact of Inflammatory Burden on Efficacy of Upadacitinib Maintenance Therapy in Ulcerative Colitis: Results from the Phase 3 U-ACHIEVE Study October 25; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Symptoms and Laboratory Values as Proxies for Endoscopic and Histologic Clinical Endpoints in Ulcerative Colitis: A Mediation Analysis Based on Upadacitinib Phase 3 Induction Trials October 24; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

A Longitudinal Evaluation of Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Puerto Rico October 25; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Economic Costs and Trends in Inflammatory Bowel Disease-related Hospitalizations and Surgery in the United States October 25; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Racial and Ethnic Differences in Diagnosed Prevalence, Specialist Visits, and Treatment Utilization of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Retrospective Analysis of US Claims Data October 25; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Evaluation of Quality-of-Care Indicators Among Patients with Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis in the United States: 2019–2020 October 24; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Predictors of Placebo Response in Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation: A Post-hoc Analysis from Pooled Phase 2b/3 Studies Assessing the Safety and Efficacy of Linaclotide October 24; 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Disease Burden and Care-seeking Behavior of Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in the United States October 23; 5:00 to 7:00 PM Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

Impact of Abdominal Symptoms in Patients with Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) in the United States October 23; 5:00 to 7:00 PM Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

Burden of Disease in Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) in the United States October 23; 5:00 to 7:00 PM Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

Development of a Clinical Screening Tool for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) in Patients with Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) October 24; 3:00 to 5:00 PM Impact of Pancrelipase on Patient-Reported Daily Symptoms in Patients with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency due to Chronic Pancreatitis or Pancreatic Surgery: Analysis of Randomized Trial Patient-Reported Daily Symptoms October 24; 3:00 to 5:00 PM

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

Use of RINVOQ (upadacitinib) in Crohn's disease is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

LINZESS (linaclotide) is part of a collaboration between AbbVie and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to share development and commercialization of LINZESS in the United States.

U.S. Use and Important Safety Information About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) 1

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

moderate to severe Crohn's disease

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medication that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Allergic Reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of serious allergic reaction:

Fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)

Swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Trouble breathing or throat tightness

Chest tightness

Skin rash, hives

Itching

Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medications that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in people with Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI by intravenous infusion developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your doctor will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your doctor right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach(abdominal) pain, tiredness(fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice) and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's Disease include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600mg/10mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360mg/2.4mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

This is the most important information to know about SKYRIZI. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)2

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

RINVOQ is safe and effective in children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ?

RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots: Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.

Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Tears in the stomach or intestines and changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection such as:

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions including liver problems, low red or white blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on findings in animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:

Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?

Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, and increased liver enzyme levels.

Separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ?

RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg and 45 mg extended-release tablets.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information About LINZESS ® (linaclotide) 3

USES

LINZESS® (linaclotide) is a prescription medication used in adults to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). "Idiopathic" means the cause of the constipation is unknown. It is not known if LINZESS is safe and effective in children less than 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Do not give LINZESS to children who are less than 2 years of age. It may harm them. LINZESS can cause severe diarrhea and your child could get severe dehydration (loss of a large amount of body water and salt).

Do not take LINZESS if a doctor has told you that you have a bowel blockage (intestinal obstruction).

Before you take LINZESS, tell your doctor about your medical conditions, including if you are:

Pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if LINZESS will harm your unborn baby.

Breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. You and your doctor should decide if you will take LINZESS and breastfeed.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Side Effects

LINZESS can cause serious side effects, including diarrhea, which is the most common side effect and can sometimes be severe. Diarrhea often begins within the first 2 weeks of LINZESS treatment. Stop taking LINZESS and call your doctor right away if you get severe diarrhea during treatment with LINZESS.

Other common side effects of LINZESS include gas, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, swelling, or a feeling of fullness or pressure in your abdomen (distension). Call your doctor or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if you develop unusual or severe stomach-area (abdominal) pain, especially if you also have bright red, bloody stools or black stools that look like tar.

These are not all the possible side effects of LINZESS. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie and Ironwood may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.

U.S. Use and Important Safety Information About CREON® (pancrelipase)4

CREON® (pancrelipase) is a prescription medicine used to treat people who cannot digest food normally because their pancreas does not make enough enzymes due to cystic fibrosis, swelling of the pancreas that lasts a long time (chronic pancreatitis), removal of some or all of the pancreas (pancreatectomy), or other conditions.

Important Safety Information

CREON may increase your chance of having a rare bowel disorder called fibrosing colonopathy. Tell your doctor if you have a history of intestinal blockage, or scarring or thickening of your bowel wall (fibrosing colonopathy). The risk of having this condition may be reduced by following the dosing instructions that your doctor gave you.

Do not crush or chew CREON capsules or their contents, and do not hold the capsule or capsule contents in your mouth. Crushing, chewing, or holding the CREON capsules in your mouth may cause irritation in your mouth. Talk to your doctor or consult the CREON Medication Guide for how to take CREON if you have trouble swallowing capsules. Always take CREON with a meal or snack and enough liquid to swallow CREON completely. Take CREON exactly as your doctor tells you.

Tell your doctor right away if you have unusual or severe : stomach (abdominal) pain, bloating, trouble passing stool, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, worsening of painful, swollen joints (gout), or allergic reactions, including trouble with breathing, skin rashes, or swollen lips.

The most common side effects include increased (hyperglycemia) or decreased (hypoglycemia) blood sugars, pain in your stomach area (abdominal area); frequent or abnormal bowel movements, gas; vomiting, dizziness, and sore throat and cough.

CREON and other pancreatic enzyme products are made from the pancreas of pigs, the same pigs people eat as pork. These pigs may carry viruses. Although it has never been reported, it may be possible for a person to get a viral infection from taking pancreatic enzyme products that come from pigs.

Refer to the CREON Medication Guide and full Prescribing Information every time you refill your prescription because information may change. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any symptom or side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medication, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

US-IMMG-220338

References:

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill. : AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ (upadacitinib) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill. : AbbVie Inc. LINZESS (linaclotide) [Package Insert]. Madison, NJ.: Allergan USA , Inc. CREON (pancrelipase) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill. : AbbVie Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE AbbVie